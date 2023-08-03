‘The Notebook’ Musical to Open on Broadway in Spring 2024

The musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ “The Notebook” is officially heading to Broadway.

Preview performances will begin Feb. 6, 2024, at New York’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, with the show’s opening night set for March 14. The cast has yet to be announced.

“The Notebook” features music and lyrics by Broadway alum Ingrid Michaelson, with a book written by Bekah Brunstetter (“This Is Us”) and choreography by Katie Spelman. Michael Greif (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “Rent”) and Schele Williams (“The Way I Am,” “Girls Chase Boys”), who previously worked on the production at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, return as directors.

“The Notebook” musical was originally announced in 2019 and ran at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

Based on Sparks’ 1996 novel of the same name, “The Notebook” follows the love story of socialite Allie Hamilton and middle-class Noah Calhoun, who first meet in the 1940s. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams starred in the 2004 film adaptation.

Singer-songwriter Michaelson made her Broadway debut as Sonya in the electropop opera “Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812” in 2017. Her singles include “The Way I Am,” “Celebrate” and “Girls Chase Boys.”

“When I first heard about ‘The Notebook’ potentially being turned into a musical, I was instantly drawn to the idea,” Michaelson said in 2019. “The story hits home for me in two big ways: it takes place in my home state of North Carolina, and Alzheimer’s runs deep in my family. I was sent a few songs Ingrid had already written for it, and that week, I spent my drives to and from work car-listening, memorizing, imagining the story unfold with music, imagining how I might layer worlds, dramatize memory, and before I even knew that I had to write the book for this, it was already starting to happen in my head.”

