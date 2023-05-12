Jeremy Strong Returning to Broadway in ‘An Enemy of the People’

Having explored the darker side of corporate amorality and greed in “Succession,” Jeremy Strong will delve into a more small town version of corruption. The Emmy winner is set to star in a new Broadway production of “An Enemy of the People,” Henrik Ibsen’s classic story of a medical officer whose scientific findings leave him pushing to close the spa that is his community’s main source of economic life. It does not go well…

Well, at least that’s the story Ibsen spun. This time Amy Herzog, who recently brought a paired down version of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” to Broadway, is adapting the story, so it could be quite different. Sam Gold, who has impressed and alternately alienated critics with his radical re-imaginings of “The Glass Menagerie” and “King Lear,” will direct. The production will premiere on Broadway in early 2024 at a theater to be announced.

The show’s complete cast, design team and the theater where it will be staged will be announced at a later date.

Strong returns to Broadway as “Succession” is hurtling towards its series finale (say it isn’t so!). He began his career on the stage working in Off-Broadway productions and made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring opposite Frank Langella in “A Man For All Seasons.” His film work includes “The Big Short,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Armageddon Time.” Strong will star in and executive produce Tobias Lindholm’s series “The Best of Us,” which tells the story of the first responders of 9/11. He is also set to star in and executive produce a limited series about the controversial Boeing 737 Max planes.