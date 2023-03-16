Stephen Sondheim’s Final Musical ‘Here We Are’ to Premiere Off-Broadway in Fall

Stephen Sondheim’s final musical “Here We Are” is hitting the stage in the fall.

The legendary musical theater figure, who composed “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Follies,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Company” and countless other Broadway classics, died in 2021 at the age of 91. The musical, formerly known as “Square One,” was in the works prior to his death and took inspiration from two Luis Buñuel films, “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” and “The Exterminating Angel.”

Joe Mantello, whose credits include Sondheim’s “Assassins,” as well as “Wicked” and “Take Me Out,” is directing “Here We Are.” The strictly limited engagement will begin September 2023 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater, an Off-Broadway venue near Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood. Casting will be announced soon.

“Here We Are” features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives and music and lyrics by Sondheim. Tom Kirdahy is producing the musical. Executive producers are Sue Wagner, John Johnson and Jillian Robbins.

Currently on Broadway, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford are starring in a revival of “Sweeney Todd,” a musical about a barber who killed his clients and baked them up in pies. In 2021, a gender-bent “Company” revival, led by Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, opened on the Great White Way and received five Tony Awards. It closed in the summer of 2022.

Sondheim’s many classics, including “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Anyone Can Whistle” and “Into the Woods,” have earned him eight Tony Awards, an Oscar, eight Grammys and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. He also wrote the lyrics for “West Side Story” and “Gypsy.” His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published in two volumes: “Finishing the Hat” and “Look, I Made a Hat.”