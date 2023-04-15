‘Schmigadoon!’ Stars Name Their Dream Guests for Musical Apple TV+ Series: Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters and More

A veteran of stage and screen, Tony winner Jane Krakowski returns to “Schmigadoon!”

In the second season of Apple TV+’s musical series, Krakowski plays Bobbie, a trial lawyer who sings and dances while roller-skating blindfolded, holding sparklers in her hands and doing splits and flipping around on a trapeze bar.

“We tried to pick things I mostly already knew how to do, except trapeze. So, I was allowed to go to trapeze school for like a week and grab five lessons before we filmed,” Krakowski told Variety on the red carpet at Thursday’s FYC event in Los Angeles.

Krakowski’s number, filmed very quickly over two days was cinematographer John Coffin’s favorite. “She was unbelievable and so gung-ho. It was sort of infectious,” Coffin said.

“I always wanted to learn the ‘Hot Honey Rag’ from ‘Chicago,'” Krakowski said. “I just wanted to learn those steps of those great ladies that originated that show. John put some pieces of that in the number for me, which was incredible.”

Whereas Season 1 was insired by the the bright and more optimistic musicals of the early part of the 20th century, Season 2 delves into the darker side of musical theater, highlighting moments and numbers from the musicals of the 1960s and ’70s, including “Chicago,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Hair” and “Pippin.”

Now, with the hit NBC musical “Smash” slated for Broadway, could “Schmigadoon!” be next? “From your lips to the Broadway God’s ears,” co-creator Cinco Paul told Variety. “Nothing would make me happier than that.”

Dove Cameron , Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key at the premiere of season 2 of “Schmigadoon!” held at Saban Media Center on April 13, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

While a third season hasn’t been announced yet, Variety asked the cast who they’d like to see pop on the show.

“I really want to see is Annaleigh Ashford,” Dove Cameron said. “I want to get her on Season 3. One of the most brilliant things I have ever seen is Annaleigh Ashford in ‘Sweeney Todd.’ She’s Tony. Tony. Tony, Tony.

Aaron Tveit agreed: “Annaleigh would be amazing. She’s so funny.”

Let’s not forget about the Broadway divas. Cecily Strong shared, “I love Billy Porter, Faith Prince, Bernadette Peters and Alex Newell. I’m like anyone who wants to do it…come do it.”

Keegan Michael-Key threw in a few more picks. “I would love to see Audra MacDonald and Laura Benanti,” he said. “If they could be part of our world, I think that would be amazing.”