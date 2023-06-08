Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker Bringing ‘Plaza Suite’ to London’s West End (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker are checking in across the pond. The two actors (a real-life married couple) are bringing their relationship comedy “Plaza Suite” to London following a sold-out Broadway run.

The West End transfer of Neil Simon’s play is directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. It will play a strictly limited season at the Savoy Theatre from Jan. 15 to March 31 with tickets on sale in September. In an interesting twist, the play, which unfolds in one of the most famous hotels in the world, will be remounted in a theater that is part of an equally iconic hotel.

The production marks Broderick’s return to the West End stage following his run in 2019’s “The Starry Messenger.” “Plaza Suite” is Parker’s West End debut. Both stars are known for their film and television work — he for “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Glory,” she for “Sex and the City.” However, they also frequently appear on stage. Broderick won a Tony for “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and “How to Succeed in Business…” and appeared in “The Producers.” Parker made her Broadway debut in 1976 in “The Innocents” directed by Harold Pinter, and appeared in “Annie,” “How to Succeed in Business…” and “Once Upon a Mattress.”

In addition to directing, Hickey won a Tony for his performance in “The Normal Heart” and was nominated for another for his work in “The Inheritance.”

In New York, “Plaza Suite” shattered multiple box-office records at the Hudson Theatre during its limited 19-week engagement, becoming the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history. The show gives the two leads a chance to shape-shift, playing three different couples whose lives unravel in one hotel suite.

Here’s the official description: “Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom.”

The creative team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music) and Jim Carnahan (casting director).

“Plaza Suite” is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright and Mike Isaacson.