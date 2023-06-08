Lea Michele and ‘Funny Girl’ Cast to Perform at the Tonys

Although “Funny Girl” isn’t eligible at this year’s Tony Awards, the cast of the Broadway show is performing a musical number during Sunday’s ceremony.

It’s an unconventional move since traditionally only the nominated musicals and revivals get to perform during the telecast that toasts to Broadway’s biggest night. But it continues the unorthodox run of the “Funny Girl” revival, which has been etching new Broadway norms ever since Lea Michele took over the coveted role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein. This kind of spotlight is likely to honor the reversal in fortunes for the classic musical, which only received one nomination in its eligible season, for Jared Grimes in the supporting actor category.

Of course, this year’s Tonys will also highlight the nominated shows for best musical and revival. It’s one of Broadway’s best advertising tactics. Among the casts that will take the stage at the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights are “Camelot,” “Into the Woods,” “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Parade,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

In addition, the Tonys will feature numbers from “Paradise Square” star Joaquina Kalukango, as well as the cast of the Neil Diamond musical “A Beautiful Noise,” which opened this year but didn’t receive any nominations. There will also be a special performance for the 2023 Tony Award lifetime achievement recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

“This year’s Tony Award nominees are a reflection of a tremendous year of Broadway,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “The show will feature performances by Broadway’s brightest lights — from breakthrough performers to industry icons — in recognition of the momentous productions wowing audiences worldwide.”

Ariana DeBose is hosting the 76th Tony Awards, where “Some Like It Hot,” “& Juliet,” “Shucked” and “New York, New York” are some of the most-nominated shows.

“We are proud to once again celebrate the best of theater this season, and continue our support for Broadway, the broader theater community and all the incredible artistic talents both on stage and behind the scenes who bring the shows to life,” said Jack Sussman, CBS’s executive VP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming.