Laurie Metcalf and Tatiana Maslany to Star in Thriller ‘Grey House’ on Broadway

Laurie Metcalf and Tatiana Maslany will share the stage in the upcoming Broadway play “Grey House.”

Joe Mantello, the Tony-winning director of “Wicked,” “Take Me Out” and “Assassins,” is directing the show, described as the “first-of-its-kind Broadway experience.” It’s one of the few thrillers on the Great White Way.

Levi Holloway wrote “Grey House,” which takes place after a couple crashes their car in the mountains and seek shelter in an isolated cabin. The somewhat unusual inhabitants are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what’s true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

The show also features “House of Cards” actor Paul Sparks, “A Quiet Place” star Millicent Simmonds and Sophia Anne Caruso, an original cast member of Broadway’s “Beetlejuice.”

“Grey House” begins performances on April 29, 2023, and officially opens on May 30 at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway.

“The moment we encountered Levi Holloway’s ‘Grey House,’ we knew we had to produce this exciting, sophisticated, and terrifying new play. We are thrilled to bring the horror genre to Broadway, helmed by one of the greatest directors of our time, Joe Mantello,” producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens said in a statement. “‘Grey House’ will be unlike anything Broadway audiences have ever experienced, brought to life by extraordinary actors—Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, and Paul Sparks—and a team of brilliant designers.”

Metcalf won a Tony for “Three Tall Women” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and an Emmy for “Roseanne.” She’s also an Oscar nominee for Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird.” Metcalf previously worked with Mantello on the 2019 Broadway play “Hillary and Clinton,” a fictional account of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Maslany won an Emmy for the TV series “Orphan Black.” She recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in the Disney Plus show “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

The creative team for “Grey House” includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Rudy Mance (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (sound design), Or Matias (music supervisor and a cappella arranger), Camille A. Brown (choreography), David Caparelliotis (casting), and Foresight Theatrical (general management).

“Grey House” was developed and produced by A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago, Illinois in 2019, directed by Shade Murray. Additional cast and creative team for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date.

Watch the trailer below: