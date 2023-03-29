Jason Donovan, Peter Andre Return to ‘Grease’ on London’s West End

Australian stars Jason Donovan and Peter Andre will return to Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s iconic musical “Grease” at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End following their acclaimed performances last year.

Donovan will play the role of Teen Angel at some performances from Aug. 14-Oct. 28. Andre will play the roles of Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel at certain performances from Aug.29-Oct.19. Louise Redknapp will play Teen Angel from June 2-July 29, excluding Mondays.

“Grease,” directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, follows the Burger Palace Boys and the Pink Ladies as they navigate the trials and tribulations of their senior year at Rydell High. Transfer student Sandy Dumbrowski speaks of her whirlwind summer romance with heartthrob Danny Zuko. Little does Sandy know that Danny’s also at Rydell High.

Cast members also include Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo.

“Grease” originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony nominations. During the show’s eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. “Grease” was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

The 1978 film adaptation starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The musical features beloved songs, including “Summer Nights,” Greased Lightnin,’” “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You’re The One That I Want.”

In 2022, “Grease” was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since “We Will Rock You.” This production of “Grease” is dedicated to the memory of Newton-John, who died in August 2022. It is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Donovan Mannato, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin and Curve.