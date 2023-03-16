David Burtka to Lead Off-Broadway ‘God of Carnage’ Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

David Burtka and Carey Cox will lead the upcoming revival of “God of Carnage,” which is expected to open Off-Broadway in the spring.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers, an inclusive theater company that works to spotlight people onstage and backstage with disabilities, is backing the production. It will begin performances at Theatre Row on April 18 before opening night on April 27. The limited engagement is running through May 20.

Along with Burtka (Sam Mendes’ “Gypsy,” Edward Albee’s “The Goat or Who Is Sylvia”) and Cox (“The Glass Menagerie,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”) the ensemble cast includes Gabe Fazio (“The Good Nurse”) and Christiane Noll (“Ragtime,” “Dear Evan Hansen”).

Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed Tony Award-winning comedic play “God of Carnage” takes place as two New York couples meet to discuss an unfortunate incident concerning their children. They agree to talk things out civilly, but as the night wears on, pretenses are dropped and the gloves come off.

“We are extremely excited to present the Off-Broadway debut of this brilliant masterwork by Yasmina Reza,” said TBTB’s artistic director Nicholas Viselli, who is directing the production. “We believe ‘God of Carnage’ is even more relevant today than when audiences first experienced it 14 years ago, and we cannot wait to share our re-examination of this play with our audiences.”

TBTB will incorporate supertitle captioning and audio description into the design of their production of “God of Carnage,” making every performance fully accessible to all.

“We have taken our responsibility of ‘full accessibility’ for actors and audience members very seriously for 43 years now, and we continue to strive more than ever to make the theatre a place of inclusion for artists and audiences alike,” Viselli adds.

“God of Carnage” originally opened on Broadway in 2009, led by Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, James Gandolfini and Marcia Gay Harden. It was nominated for six Tony Awards and scored three, for best play, best actress in a play (for Harden) and best direction.

Roman Polanski directed the 2011 “God of Carnage” film adaption, starring Jodie Foster, John C. Reilly, Christoph Waltz and Kate Winslet.

The revival’s creative team includes Bert Scott (set design), Samuel J. Biondolillo (lights and projection design), Olivia V. Hern (costume designer), Eric Nightengale (production manager), Arthur Atkinson (production stage manager), Shanna Allison (assistant stage manager), 11th Hour Design (poster art and production artwork design), Andrea Zee of Zee Casting (casting cirector) and Steve Asher (general manager).