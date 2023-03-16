Broadway’s ‘Room’ Postponed Indefinitely After Financing Falls Short, Producer Exits

“Room,” a stage version of the Oscar-winning movie, will no longer open on Broadway due to lack of funding and the withdrawal of a lead producer.

The production was scheduled to begin performances on April 3 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, but it has been postponed indefinitely. “Room,” which was in rehearsal, has shut down as of Thursday, March 16.

“In the midst of our rehearsals we were informed by one of our lead producers that due to personal reasons, they did not intend to fulfill their obligations to the production,” said producer Hunter Arnold. “Since being notified, the rest of the producing team has exhausted all possible avenues to keep the show on track, but the narrow timeline and economic shortfall created by this series of events has proven to be insurmountable.”

Arnold continued, “We are incredibly disappointed not to be able to open this remarkable production at this time and are especially heartbroken for our incredibly talented cast and creative team who were hard at work in the rehearsal room.”

Adrienne Warren and Ephraim Sykes were set to star in “Room,” based on Emma Donoghue’s 2010 best-selling novel. Like the 2015 movie, featuring Brie Larson, the story centers on Ma, who was kidnapped as a teenager and held in captivity for seven years. She’s trapped with her five-year-old son Jack, who was born in confinement and has no concept of the outside world. But the time has come to escape imprisonment and face their biggest challenge to date: life outside Room.

“We have been honored to share the story of ‘Room’ since its world premiere in 2017 in London and its subsequent productions in Dublin, Scotland, and Ontario,” producers Sam Julyan and James Yeoburn said in a statement. “We truly believe that today’s disappointing news will not be the end of ‘Room’ on stage.”

All purchased tickets will be refunded and ticket buyers should return to point of purchase to process those refunds.