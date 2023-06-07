Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Camelot’ Cancel Performances Amid NYC Wildfire Smoke

Broadway performances of “Hamilton” and “Camelot,” as well as a Shakespeare in the Park production of “Hamlet,” were canceled on Wednesday night as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket New York City.

“Hamilton” called off its 8 p.m. show less than two hours before curtain call because cast members were calling in sick.

“Tonight’s performance of Hamilton will not go on as scheduled,” Shane Marshall Brown, a spokesperson for “Hamilton,” said in a statement. “The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening.”

The statement continued, “Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit your point of purchase for refund or exchange.”

The same goes for “Camelot.” A statement on the show’s official Twitter account says, “all tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.”

We regret to inform you that tonight's performance (Wednesday, June 7 at 8pm) has been cancelled.



All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7HvZjpP5PC — Camelot on Broadway (@CamelotBway) June 7, 2023

The free production of “Shakespeare in the Park,” which runs in Central Park’s Delacorte Theater, had to cut short its final dress rehearsal and canceled the first two preview performances of the play on Thursday and Friday nights. “Hamlet” hopes to resume performances this weekend, according to a spokesperson for The Public Theater, noting that health experts “will continue to closely monitor the ongoing situation.”

“As the air quality continues to evolve, we are closely monitoring the situation and following guidance from the city and the Parks Department,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement. “Although we rarely make a cancellation call of Free Shakespeare in the Park early, to ensure the safety of our company, crew, onsite staff and audience members, a decision was made to cancel before the show starts.”

Earlier in the day, Tony nominee Jodie Comer called off a matinée of her one-woman play “Prima Facie” because of smoke-related concerns. About 10 minutes into the performance, Comer stopped the show and told the audience that the air quality was making it impossible to breathe. Her understudy took over the performance from the top.

Despite the unhealthy air quality levels, the show will go on for most other Broadway plays and musicals.

“Broadway remains open this evening and most shows are set to perform,” the Broadway League’s president Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement. “There are a few shows being canceled tonight due to staffing coverage.”