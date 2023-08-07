Broadway Across America Announces New Executive Team, Richard Jaffe Named CEO

Broadway Across America, a touring network of shows and musicals, has set a new executive team.

As part of the shakeup, Richard Jaffe, who currently serves as co-CEO, is taking over as the sole chief executive officer, while Susie Krajsa is extending her term as president, a position she has held since 2018. Jeff Daniel, who currently serves alongside Jaffe as co-CEO and recently announced his departure, will continue on in his role until Aug. 15.

“My fellow members of this new team are leaders of our industry, experts in offering the best of Broadway across North America, and unquestionably the right stewards for our company,” Jaffe said in a statement. “I am honored to lead the team and am grateful for the opportunity.”

Rounding out the senior leadership, Rob Cheatham was promoted to senior VP of operations and labor; Jill Keyishian was upped to senior VP of programming), Joanna Minerley was named senior VP of sales and analytics; and Kurt Rodeghiero was elevated to senior VP of strategy.

“To build and maintain a stellar team for the long term, we must provide growth opportunities at every level,” said Lauren Reid, president of John Gore Organization, which owns and operates Broadway Across America. “As the members of this new senior management team, who represent nearly 150 years of combined experience at BAA, step into larger roles, so too do the next generation of BAA leaders.”

Broadway Across America is part of the John Gore Organization, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel and other brands. Led by Tony-winning theater producer John Gore, BAA has brought to North America touring productions of “The Lion King,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “Moulin Rouge.”

Mr. Gore said, “As we congratulate this new leadership team, I want to take a moment to acknowledge Jeff Daniel’s invaluable leadership. In particular, his work in government relations was instrumental in helping secure the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, which proved critical to our entire industry’s post-pandemic recovery. We all owe him a debt of gratitude, and I wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”