Britney Spears-Inspired Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ to Close on Broadway

“Once Upon a One More Time,” a fairy tale-inspired musical powered by the discography of Britney Spears, is closing on Broadway.

The show, which opened in June, will play its final performance at the Marquis Theatre on Sept. 3. By the time it leaves the Great White Way, “Once Upon a One More Time” will have played 123 performances.

Hip-hop choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid directed “Once Upon a One More Time,” a fantasy that flips the script on classic fairytale characters with the help of dozens of Spears songs, including “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus” and “Toxic.” The story picks up as Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid’s discovery of Betty Friedan’s manifesto “The Feminine Mystique” sparks a feminist awakening and inspires them to revisit the concept of happily ever after.

“We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show – which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team,” said producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold in a statement. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”

“Great News” star Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini of “American Idol” fame and “The Lehman Trilogy’s” Adam Godley have led the cast, which also features Jennifer Simard (“Company”), Brooke Dillman (“The Office”), Aisha Jackson (“Frozen”), Ryann Redmond (“Frozen”) and Tess Soltau (“Wicked”).

“Once Upon a One More Time” was originally developed and produced by Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington D.C., where the show generated mixed reviews. The Washington Post’s Peter Marks called it a “frustratingly rushed sensation.” “While it lacks finesse,” he wrote, “lead performer Briga Heelan brings out the show’s potential.”

Box office fortunes have been lagging since the show transferred this summer to Broadway, where “Once Upon a One More Time” was regularly filled to 50% capacity.

According to producers, plans are currently underway for a national tour and multiple international productions, to be announced at a later date.