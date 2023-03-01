‘Almost Famous’ Star Casey Likes Cast as Marty McFly in ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’

Casey Likes has been cast as Marty McFly in “Back to the Future: The Musical,” which is coming to Broadway this spring.

He joins the previously announced Tony Award winner Roger Bart, who will play Doc Brown, as well as Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles, who has been cast as George McFly. Both Bart and Coles starred in the West End production of “Back to the Future: The Musical.”

Likes has some experience bringing beloved films to the stage. He recently appeared in the lead role of apprising rock journalist William Miller in “Almost Famous: The Musical.” Likes casting was announced on “Good Morning America,” with the actor stepping out of a DeLorean. He has the unenviable task of finding his way into a role made famous by Michael J. Fox.

Bart won a Tony for his performance as Snoopy in the 1999 revival of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and earned another nomination for his role as a flamboyant theater director in “The Producers.” Coles has appeared in “The Festival,” “Defending the Guilty” and “Atlanta.”

“Back to the Future: The Musical” begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the cavernous Winter Garden Theatre. Producers said that additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The show has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the “Back to the Future” film trilogy and Silvestri composed the film score for the series.