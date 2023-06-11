J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell Make History as First Nonbinary Acting Winners at Tony Awards

Actors J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell have made history at this year’s Tony Awards, becoming the first openly nonbinary performers to win acting prizes. Ghee won lead actor (musical) for their performance as Jerry/Daphne in Casey Nicholaw’s “Some Like It Hot,” while Newell walked away with the featured actor (musical) statuette for their role as Lulu in Jack O’Brien’s “Shucked.”

J. Harrison Ghee in SOME LIKE IT HOT. Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin Marc J. Franklin

“My mother raised me to understand that the gifts God gave me were not about me,” Ghee said. “To use them to be effective in the world. For every trans, nonbinary, gender non-conforming human — whoever was told they couldn’t be, couldn’t be seen, this is for you. ‘Some Like It Hot’ and that ain’t bad.”

In an interview with Variety, Ghee spoke about their decision to submit as lead actor at the Tonys and for this year’s Primetime Emmys for their performance in Fox’s anthology series “Accused.” “It’s not a gendered profession to me, and I was grateful to be asked for consideration on where I wanted to be viewed,” said Ghee. “Making that decision wasn’t hard on my spirit. It was just to be confident and intentional about my work and meeting the moment.”

The win comes with the Emmy nomination voting period opening this Thursday, June 15.

Alex Newell in “Shucked” Shucked

“Thank you for seeing me Broadway,” Newell said. “I should not be up here as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black, little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

In an interview with Variety, Newell explained why they opted to compete in the supporting actor category.

“I went based off the English language,” Newell said. “Everyone who does acting is an actor. That is genderless,” she says, wearing a slouchy sweater and ripped jeans in their dressing room at the Nederlander Theater before a recent performance.

With music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and a book by Robert Horn, “Shucked” opened on April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Thanks to a deal, the 76th Tony Awards were allowed to go on, albeit unscripted. So viewers get to find out if returning host Ariana DeBose is as talented at improvisation as she is at singing and dancing.

Read the full list of Tony winners, in addition to the fashion standouts in the red carpet gallery.

