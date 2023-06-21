Undervalued, Underpaid and Underappreciated – Report Paints Bleak Picture of U.K. Theater Freelance Sector Under Siege

A comprehensive report published by Freelancers Make Theatre Work (FMTW) sheds light on critical challenges faced by the freelance theater workforce in the U.K.

The survey, conducted between March and April 2023, had 1156 theater freelancer respondents. It reveals significant disparities in pay between male and female workers, amounting to a pay gap of 37.4%, with more male respondents reported earning 100% of their income from freelance work. The data also exposes an industry plagued by ageism, as the pay gap widens to 47.7% for freelancers with 21-30 years of experience.

The sobering picture painted by the report continues, with average earnings for freelancers in the industry falling 17.5% below the U.K. national average salary. Work intensification, where freelancers are expected to do more work for the same or reduced pay, or even for free, was exacerbated as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, as high numbers of freelancers exited the industry, leading to the hiring of inexperienced individuals at lower wages. Consequently, a skills shortage emerges among producers, stage managers and technical roles, resulting in imbalanced workloads, compromised workplace safety and fairness concerns.

The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cycle of overwork and underpayment have led many to believe that valuable lessons learned during the crisis have been forsaken. The last few years, instead of presenting an opportunity for industry reform, are seen as a missed chance for progress. Inclusivity, equality, and accessibility remain persistent concerns, with participants expressing disillusionment with an industry where inclusivity is seen as nothing more than a hollow buzzword. Meaningful progress towards equality is perceived as stagnant.

Brexit has also contributed to the uncertainty experienced by nearly 80% of respondents, particularly affecting those working in opera, classical music and live events. Difficulties in obtaining visas have led to discriminatory practices against individuals without EU passports. Additionally, U.K. makers and suppliers are losing contracts to their EU counterparts due to high import costs and prolonged delivery times.

Key recommendations and proposed actions presented in the report call for a thorough review of government funding policies. It advocates for the establishment and enforcement of fair pay rates that address the disparity between freelance wages and those of salaried staff within organizations. Efforts to combat the London-centric nature of funding policies and provision are also urged, with a suggested increase in the touring allowance to match inflation. The report emphasizes the need for a general EU-U.K. work passport or permit to facilitate short-term and short-notice work. It also calls for improved accessibility for underrepresented groups throughout the industry and the elimination of pay gaps.

Paul Carey Jones, data and communications manager from FMTW, said: “The 2023 Big Freelancer Survey survey paints a stark picture of a freelance workforce ‘under siege,’ facing the perfect storm of a cost-of-living crisis, and the ongoing impact of COVID and Brexit; combined with deeply embedded structural inequalities. The clear message from this year’s survey is that the freelance theater workforce feels ‘undervalued, underpaid and underappreciated,’ a feeling that has been amplified by significant funding cuts in the last year. Although many find the work fulfilling, unsustainably low pay is leading to skills shortages across the arts industry, coupled with the devastating impact of the fallout from Brexit. The industry needs to take a long hard look at itself and call upon the government to assist in a much-needed shake up.”

During the height of the pandemic, FMTW initiated The Big Freelancer Survey 2020, with plans to conduct five annual surveys spanning from 2020 to 2025. In collaboration with the University of Essex, FMTW aims to capture a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing repercussions of COVID-19 and how it intersects with other pressing issues, including Brexit, existing job insecurity, intersectional inequalities, the climate crisis and the rising cost of living in the U.K. This survey is the third such since 2020.