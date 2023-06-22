‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook to Play All 26 Roles in ‘Dorian Gray’ London Adaptation

“Succession” star Sarah Snook is returning to London’s West End in a theater adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic 1890 novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”

Snook, who won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award and scored two Emmy nominations for playing Shiv Roy in HBO smash hit “Succession,” will play all 26 roles in the production via an interplay of live performance and video. The story turns on a deal with the devil for eternal youth, with the price being Dorian Gray’s soul.

The production, adapted and directed by Kip Williams, artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Company, will be at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket from Jan. 23, 2024 for 12 weeks. Williams’ production of “Dorian Gray,” with Eryn Jean Norvill playing the 26 roles, premiered in Australia in 2020 and was a massive success, touring around the country.

The London production is the result of a partnership between the Sydney Theatre Company and the Michael Cassel Group.

Cassel said: “Kip Williams’ genius production is transformative, innovative, transfixing and entertaining and I am beyond excited that the inimitable Sarah Snook will star in this incredible production.”

Snook made her West End debut in 2016, starring alongside Ralph Fiennes in an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s “The Master Builder.”

Snook said: “I am elated to return to the London stage in such an astonishing piece of theater. From Oscar Wilde’s remarkable original text to Kip Williams’ stunning adaptation, this story of morality, innocence, narcissism and consequence is going to be thrilling to recreate for a new audience. I can’t wait.”

“The Picture of Dorian Gray” has been adapted numerous times for film, television, theater, radio and podcasts and has also spawned literary and graphic novel adaptations.