×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Susan Cain’s Bestseller ‘Bittersweet’ Getting Adapted for Stage (EXCLUSIVE)

Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ Win Big at Olivier Awards

Olivier
Joanne Davidson/Manuel Harlan (c) RSC, with Nippon TV

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s theater adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s “My Neighbor Totoro” swept the Olivier Awards on Sunday, taking home six out of the nine categories it was nominated in, including the Sir Peter Hall Award for best director, awarded to Phelim McDermott and the Noël Coward Award for best entertainment or comedy play.

The Almeida Theatre also had a successful night, with three of its productions taking home awards. Will Keen won best supporting actor for his performance in “Patriots” and “Tammy Faye” garnered two acting awards – Katie Brayben for best actress in a musical and Zubin Varla for best actor in a supporting role in a musical. Rebecca Frecknall’s revival of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” won best actor for Paul Mescal’s portrayal of Stanley Kowalski and best actress in a supporting role for Anjana Vasan’s performance as Stella. The play also won the best revival award.

Jodie Comer won best actress for her performance in solo drama “Prima Facie,” which also won the best new play award. The filmed production was seen by hundreds of thousands of people, making it the highest-grossing event cinema ever released in the U.K. and Ireland.

The ceremony celebrated Derek Jacobi, who was given the lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contributions to theater throughout his career. The star-studded ceremony featured performances from all the best new musical nominees and from “Oklahoma!” and “Sister Act,” both nominated for best musical revival. Disney’s “Newsies,” whose choreographer Matt Cole won the Gillian Lynne award for best theater choreographer, and multi-Olivier winner “The Book Of Mormon,” celebrating 10 years in the West End, also performed.

The show culminated in a tribute to special award recipient Arlene Phillips, with a performance from “Grease The Musical,” a production she choreographed. The Olivier Awards continued its partnership with ITV, which broadcast the ceremony from London’s Royal Albert Hall and it was live on YouTube for those outside the U.K. to watch.

Full list of winners for the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard: 

Cunard Best Revival 
“A Streetcar Named Desire”
Almeida Theatre 

Best Actor in a Supporting Role 
Will Keen 
“Patriots” 
Almeida Theatre 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role 
Anjana Vasan 
“A Streetcar Named Desire”
Almeida Theatre 

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design 
Tom Pye 
“My Neighbor Totoro”
Barbican Theatre  

Best Costume Design 
Kimie Nakano 
“My Neighbor Totoro”
Barbican Theatre 

Best Actress 
Jodie Comer  
“Prima Facie”
Harold Pinter Theatre 

Best Actor 
Paul Mescal 
“A Streetcar Named Desire” 
Almeida Theatre 

Outstanding Achievement in Opera 
William Kentridge for his conception and direction of “Sibyl”  
Barbican Theatre 

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production 
“Alcina” 
by The Royal Opera 
Royal Opera House 

Delta Air Lines Best New Play 
“Prima Facie” 
Harold Pinter Theatre 

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director 
Phelim McDermott 
“My Neighbor Totoro” 
Barbican Theatre 

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre 
“The P Word” 
Bush Theatre 

Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play  
“My Neighbor Totoro” 
Barbican Theatre 

Best Family Show 
“Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show” 
Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall  

Outstanding Achievement in Dance 
Dickson Mbi for his choreography of “Enowate”  
Sadler’s Wells 

Best New Dance Production 
“Traplord” 
by Ivan Michael Blackstock  
180 Studios  

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival 
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” 
Young Vic 

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations 
Richard Hawley & Tom Deering 
Music & Lyrics by Richard Hawley and Orchestrations by Tom Deering 
“Standing At The Sky’s Edge” 
National Theatre – Olivier 

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer 
Matt Cole 
Disney’s “Newsies” 
Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre  

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design 
Jessica Hung Han Yun 
“My Neighboor Totoro” 
Barbican Theatre 

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design 
Tony Gayle 
“My Neighbor Totoro” 
Barbican Theatre 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical 
Beverley Knight 
“Sylvia” 
The Old Vic 

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical 
Zubin Varla 
“Tammy Faye “
Almeida Theatre 

Best Actor in a Musical 
Arthur Darvill 
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” 
Young Vic 

Best Actress in a Musical 
Katie Brayben 
“Tammy Faye” 
Almeida Theatre 

Mastercard Best New Musical 
“Standing At The Sky’s Edge” 
National Theatre – Olivier 

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad