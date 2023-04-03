Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ Win Big at Olivier Awards

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s theater adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s “My Neighbor Totoro” swept the Olivier Awards on Sunday, taking home six out of the nine categories it was nominated in, including the Sir Peter Hall Award for best director, awarded to Phelim McDermott and the Noël Coward Award for best entertainment or comedy play.

The Almeida Theatre also had a successful night, with three of its productions taking home awards. Will Keen won best supporting actor for his performance in “Patriots” and “Tammy Faye” garnered two acting awards – Katie Brayben for best actress in a musical and Zubin Varla for best actor in a supporting role in a musical. Rebecca Frecknall’s revival of Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” won best actor for Paul Mescal’s portrayal of Stanley Kowalski and best actress in a supporting role for Anjana Vasan’s performance as Stella. The play also won the best revival award.

Jodie Comer won best actress for her performance in solo drama “Prima Facie,” which also won the best new play award. The filmed production was seen by hundreds of thousands of people, making it the highest-grossing event cinema ever released in the U.K. and Ireland.

The ceremony celebrated Derek Jacobi, who was given the lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contributions to theater throughout his career. The star-studded ceremony featured performances from all the best new musical nominees and from “Oklahoma!” and “Sister Act,” both nominated for best musical revival. Disney’s “Newsies,” whose choreographer Matt Cole won the Gillian Lynne award for best theater choreographer, and multi-Olivier winner “The Book Of Mormon,” celebrating 10 years in the West End, also performed.

The show culminated in a tribute to special award recipient Arlene Phillips, with a performance from “Grease The Musical,” a production she choreographed. The Olivier Awards continued its partnership with ITV, which broadcast the ceremony from London’s Royal Albert Hall and it was live on YouTube for those outside the U.K. to watch.

Full list of winners for the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard:

Cunard Best Revival

“A Streetcar Named Desire”

Almeida Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Keen

“Patriots”

Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Anjana Vasan

“A Streetcar Named Desire”

Almeida Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Tom Pye

“My Neighbor Totoro”

Barbican Theatre

Best Costume Design

Kimie Nakano

“My Neighbor Totoro”

Barbican Theatre

Best Actress

Jodie Comer

“Prima Facie”

Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actor

Paul Mescal

“A Streetcar Named Desire”

Almeida Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

William Kentridge for his conception and direction of “Sibyl”

Barbican Theatre

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

“Alcina”

by The Royal Opera

Royal Opera House

Delta Air Lines Best New Play

“Prima Facie”

Harold Pinter Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Phelim McDermott

“My Neighbor Totoro”

Barbican Theatre

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

“The P Word”

Bush Theatre

Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

“My Neighbor Totoro”

Barbican Theatre

Best Family Show

“Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show”

Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Dickson Mbi for his choreography of “Enowate”

Sadler’s Wells

Best New Dance Production

“Traplord”

by Ivan Michael Blackstock

180 Studios

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”

Young Vic

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Richard Hawley & Tom Deering

Music & Lyrics by Richard Hawley and Orchestrations by Tom Deering

“Standing At The Sky’s Edge”

National Theatre – Olivier

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

Matt Cole

Disney’s “Newsies”

Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Jessica Hung Han Yun

“My Neighboor Totoro”

Barbican Theatre

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

Tony Gayle

“My Neighbor Totoro”

Barbican Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Beverley Knight

“Sylvia”

The Old Vic

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Zubin Varla

“Tammy Faye “

Almeida Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Arthur Darvill

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”

Young Vic

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Brayben

“Tammy Faye”

Almeida Theatre

Mastercard Best New Musical

“Standing At The Sky’s Edge”

National Theatre – Olivier