Kris Jenner Musical Parody Poster Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Raftery has written and starred in stage musical parodies about Martha Stewart, Anna Wintour, Andy Cohen and Andy Warhol.

The actor is now taking on Kris Jenner.

“Just for Variety” has the exclusive first look at the poster for the upcoming show, “Mother of the Year,” featuring Raftery in full Jenner drag. The tagline for the show reads, “A musical of Kris Jenner, the House of Kardashian and a Woman’s Right to Choose.”

The poster for Ryan Raftery’s “Mother of the Year.” Brendan Burke

The eight-performance run of “Mother of the Year” kicks off March 15 at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater in New York City.

“This is the seventh celebrity biomusical I’ve written,” Raftery tells me. “They all bleed from one into the next and with Kris Jenner, it all comes full circle. My first show was about Anna Wintour and her decision to put Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover of Vogue and the backlash it caused on social media. ‘Mother of the Year,’ while I take vast dramatic license for comedic effect, pulls back the curtain on the woman who made that cover happen.”

While Raftery decided early on to address abortion rights in the show, he says the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade inspired his idea to turn the show into a “Christmas Carol”-type redemption story.

“Kris the Queenmaker, the brand generator and brilliant marketing mind who is right up there with Steve Jobs, David Ogilvy and Walt Disney when it comes to how she has influenced the way we see the world,” Raftery says. “Writing a show where Kris is so desperate to ‘keep up’ with the public’s frenzied interest in her family that she subjects herself to an experimental fertility treatment made perfect sense to me.”