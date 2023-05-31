Broadway’s ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ ‘A Doll’s House,’ ‘Sweeney Todd’ Rack Up Multiple Drama Desk Awards Wins

Nobody’s perfect, but “Some Like It Hot” was close enough for the 67th annual Drama Desk Awards, which gave the Broadway adaptation of the classic film comedy eight honors on Wednesday, including outstanding musical. The top-achieving play was “Life of Pi,” which came away with four awards.

Winning three Drama Desk Awards each were “A Doll’s House” and “Sweeney Todd.” Tied with two apiece were “Shucked,” “Prima Facie,” “AIn’t No More” and “Leopoldstadt.”

The number of awards these productions received was often not in direct correlation with which shows prevailed for the very top prizes, with only “Some Like It Hot” scoring wins across the board as well as for outstanding musical. While the production of Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt” came up with only a pair of prizes, one of those was for outstanding play. Meanwhile, “Life of Pi,” the top winner among plays, was not nominated for outstanding play.

In other top categories, “The Piano Lesson” won outstanding revival of a play, while “Parade” received honors for outstanding revival of a musical — and those were the only awards those shows got.

The winners were announced in a press release Wednesday and will be given out in a ceremony at Sardi’s on June 6. The Drama Desk Awards are voted on by critics, journalists and publishers covering theater and include off-Broadway as well as Broadway productions. They often provide a tip as to what might be favored at the Tonys, happening this year on June 11.

For the first time, this year’s acting nominations were gender-free, with two awards being given in each category to keep the overall number of trophies the same. That meant that one of the 2023 Drama Desk winners, “Shucked’s” Alex Newell, who won for outstanding featured performance in a musical, did not have to choose a gender category, as they did for the Tonys. The non-binary Newell is up for supporting actor in a musical — a male category — at the Tonys, although the character in “Shucked” is a cis woman.

The awards for lead performance in a play went to Jessica Chastain, for “A Doll’s House,” and Sean Hayes, for “Good Night, Oscar.” On the musicals side, lead performance awards were given to Annaleigh Ashford for “Sweeney Todd” and J. Harrison Ghee for “Some Like It Hot.”

Featured performances in a musical went to the aforementioned Newell for “Shucked” and Kevin Del Aguila for “Some Like It Hot.” Featured performances in a play were awarded to Miriam Silverman for “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” and Brandon Uranowitz for “Leopoldstadt.”

Direction honors went to Thomas Kail for “Sweeney Todd” and Max Webster for “Life of Pi.”

The Drama Desk Awards split up the honors for music and lyrics, so both “Shucked” and “Some Like It Hot” were able to triumph with their respective scores — the Broadway-newcomer team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally for the former, and the veteran duo Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman for the latter. (The Tonys, which keep it to a single category, won’t be able to spread quite as much love.)

The full list of Drama Desk honorees:

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Play

Leopoldstadt

Outstanding Musical

Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Revival of a Play

The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Parade

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Choreography

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Music

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

Outstanding Lyrics

Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Music in a Play

Suzan-Lori Parks, Plays for the Plague Year

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Life of Pi

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical|

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Outstanding Costume Design of a Play

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers and Willie Williams (video), Prima Facie

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Projection and Video Design

Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Outstanding Sound Design of a Play

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Outstanding Wig and Hair

Mia M. Neal, Ain’t No Mo’

Outstanding Solo Performance

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Unique Theatrical Experience

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Outstanding Fight Choreography

B.H. Barry, Camelot

Outstanding Adaptation

A Doll’s House by Amy Herzog

Outstanding Puppetry

Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Ensemble Award

The cast of Soho Rep’s Public Obscenities – Tashnuva Anan, Abrar Haque, Golam Sarwar Harun, Gargi Mukherjee, NaFis, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Debashis Roy Chowdhury

Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award

Ryan J. Haddad