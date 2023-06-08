Variety Announces 10 Comics to Watch for 2023

Variety has named its 10 Comics to Watch for 2023. This year’s honorees will be profiled in a special comedy issue of Variety on July 19. They will then be honored at this year’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, held in Montreal July 14-29. There will be a panel and cocktail reception held on July 28, followed by a performance showcase July 29.

Variety has been presenting the 10 Comics to Watch list since 2000 and has included such names as Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt and Quinta Brunson.

The list comprises stand-up comedians, writers and content creators selected by a panel that includes Variety editors and those in the comedy community that scout, book, cast and represent comics.

“That sound you hear is laughter — mixed with sighs of relief — as the live comedy scene has finally returned to something approaching pre-pandemic full- throttle funny,” says Steven Gaydos, senior VP global content/executive editor of Variety. “Our 2023 Variety 10 Comics to Watch showcases dazzling new talents who are lighting up the live scene, as well as the bold and daring in other myriad forms.”

Adds Christine Walters, creative director, Just for Laughs ComedyPRO, “With the man vs. machine A.I. debate being waged by creatives on the front lines, it is reassuring to celebrate the distinct comedic individuality and unique style of each of these hilariously talented Variety 10 comics. We are thrilled and proud to welcome each and every one of these artists to the Just for Laughs Montreal Festival this year and can’t wait to be inspired and entertained by their performances.”

Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2023 are:

Hannah Berner

Berner’s videos, including her viral “Han on the Street” segments, have amassed over 900 million views on TikTok alone. Her solo tour “Han on Tour” has sold out venues across the U.S. including three nights at the Palladium Times Square.

Kurtis Conner

His popular YouTube Channel boasts over 4 million subscribers and his debut album, “Cuppla Jokes,” hit No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts.

Zarna Garg

The winner of Kevin Hart’s comedy competition “Lyft Comics,” Garg released her first comedy special, “One in a Billion,” on Amazon this year. She’ll be appearing at the Just for Laughs Festival Just for the Culture Showcase in July.

Ian Lara

Lara is currently developing a scripted comedy with Chelsea Handler’s production company. His HBO special “Romantic Comedy” is currently streaming on Max and his Comedy Central Half Hour “Growing Shame” is on YouTube.

Joanne McNally

Creator and writer of the documentary “Baby Hater,” McNally is known for the one-woman show “Bite Me” and her stand-up shows “Wine Tamer” and “The Prosecco Express.”

Leanne Morgan

Her Netflix special “I’m Every Woman” premiered in April. Morgan is currently on her “Just Getting Started” tour and will be seen in the upcoming film “You’re Cordially Invited” opposite Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell.

Nimesh Patel

Soon to start “The Fast and Loose Tour,” Patel has written for “Saturday Night Live” and the Academy Awards; he self-released the special “Lucky Lefty” about being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Sarah Sherman

Sherman recently completed her second season as a featured player on “Saturday Night Live” and will be seen in Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix film “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”

Brian Simpson

Host of the podcast “BS with Brian Simpson,” Simpson has appeared on Netflix’s “The Standups” and has an upcoming comedy special for the streamer.

Sabrina Wu

After writing on the Disney+ series “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” Wu will next be seen in the ensemble comedy “Joy Ride.”