Russell T. Davies‘ Romantic Drama ’You & Me’ for ITVX Unveils First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. streamer ITVX has released a trailer for three-part drama “You & Me.”

Harry Lawtey (“Industry”), Jessica Barden (“The End of the F***ing World”) and Sophia Brown (“The Witcher: Blood Origin”) star in writer and creator Jamie Davis’ contemporary love story.

The series is produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, and executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (“A Very English Scandal”), Alexander Lamb (“We Hunt Together”) and Russell T. Davies (“It’s A Sin,” “Doctor Who”).

Lawtey plays Ben, a young northerner in London who finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life. Barden plays Emma, a rising theater star who hides tragedy behind her success and Brown plays Jess, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running for a bus. The story is told over two separate timelines across the three episodes.

The cast also includes Julie Hesmondhalgh (“Coronation Street”), Andi Osho (“Stay Close”), Janie Dee (“Crashing”) and Lily Newmark (“Sex Education”).

BAFTA-winning director Tom Vaughan (“Doctor Foster”) directs the drama. Michael Ray is producing the series. The series is produced in association with, and distributed by, ITV Studios.

“It’s a beautiful drama, the likes of which we don’t get enough of. It’s lovely. It’s more serious than a rom com, it’s a classic story of romance. It’s a man and a woman. It’s that simple and it’s delicate. The day we stop telling stories like that, is the day the world stops turning,” Davies said about the show.

“You & Me” streams from Feb. 23.

Watch the trailer here: