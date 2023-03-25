‘Chabelo,’ Mexican Children’s Comedian Xavier López, Dies at 88

Children’s comic and television icon Xavier López, better known as the TV personality “Chabelo,” has died due to “abdominal complications.” He was 88.

Best known for his TV show “En Familia con Chabelo,” which ran for 48 years from 1967 to 2015, López’s death was announced on his official Twitter page this morning with the following statement: “This is a very sad morning, Xavier López, Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us suddenly, due to abdominal complications.”

The tweet was then followed by a statement from López’s family, “With a torn soul and knowing that many and many people have loved him for many years and that they will feel his departure, we ask you to pray for his rest and give us the opportunity to spend in peace the mourning that overwhelms our entire family.”

Host of Mexico’s longest-running TV show, López oversaw seven decades of children’s programming. The actor also starred in around 30 films and worked on countless additional TV shows.

President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his condolences over the nation’s loss. “Hugs to family and friends for the death of Xavier López ‘Chabelo.’ How can I forget that my eldest son woke up early to see him over 40 years ago.”

Born in Chicago to Mexican parents, at a young age López and his parents returned back to Mexico. López trained as a doctor before his career as a comedic actor, which he believed was his true calling.

Throughout his career and well into his later years, López would dress and perform in children’s clothing which would grow into a treasured comic cornerstone throughout the Mexican cinematic landscape.

He is survived by his children and his wife, Teresita Miranda.