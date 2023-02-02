Warner Bros. Discovery Promotes Rebecca Rørmark to Head of Streaming Marketing for EMEA

Rebecca Rørmark has been promoted to the newly created role of senior VP, head of streaming marketing, for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), reporting into Patrizio Spagnoletto, global chief marketing officer for direct-to-consumer.

WBD is currently preparing for the launch of its global streaming platform that will amalgamate HBO Max and Discovery+ content into a single user interface. It’s scheduled to launch in the U.S. and Latin America this year, before rolling out in Europe from 2024. Rørmark will lead the evolution of the streaming brands, growth of the subscriber base and marketing preparations for the launch.

Rørmark joined Discovery Networks Norway in 2013 and her marketing remit expanded to cover all the Nordics in 2017 and following the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia in 2021 became VP, marketing and PR at WBD for the region. She ran marketing for VOD service Dplay in the Nordics since 2015 and oversaw its rebrand to launch Discovery+ in 2021. Her previous experience includes working with the Netflix, Fox, National Geographic, Nickelodeon and MTV brands.

“I feel very privileged to be joining this incredibly talented team at such a crucial time in our business, as we work together towards launching an enhanced streaming service that will deliver the best of what Discovery+ and HBO Max have to offer. Consumers are craving great content, ease and consolidation and I believe we will deliver what they are looking for with our enhanced product,” Rørmark said.

Rørmark takes up her new post from the beginning of February and will continue to be based in Oslo.