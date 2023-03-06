Viaplay Launches in Canada With ‘The Dreamer,’ ‘The Architect,’ ‘Max Anger’

The Nordic region’s largest streamer, Viaplay, has debuted in Canada, continuing its expansion into North America after landing in the U.S. on Feb. 22.

The direct-to-consumer platform touts itself as the premiere platform for Nordic Noir, the term used to describe the growing subgenre of Scandinavian crime dramas, thrillers, dark comedies and YA offerings.

Available in every Nordic and Baltic country, Viaplay has been gaining ground over the past several months, expanding across Europe, U.K. and Australia. In February, it reported an 83% rise year-over-year in streaming subscribers, a number that is expected to swell with the North American launches.

At launch, Viaplay is available at a rate of CAD$6.99 ($5.13) monthly after a free seven-day trial. A subscription includes the exclusive Canadian premieres of more than 50 premium series and films throughout 2023. Titles include biopic series “The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen,” starring Connie Nielsen; Berlinale selection “The Architect”; and action thriller “Max Anger – With One Eye Open,” based on the best-selling crime trilogy by Martin Österdahl.

The streamer also plans to debut its first original Canadian production, a biopic series on late NHL hall-of-famer Börje Salming, later this year. The six-part English-language series is currently in production and is created and directed by Amir Chamdin (“Partisan”). It follows the player’s trailblazing journey in the 1970s and stars Valter Skarsgård as Salming, Jason Priestley as Maple Leafs talent scout Gerry McNamara and A.C. Peterson as the controversial Leafs’ owner Harold Ballard.

“As the global leader in original Nordic content and creator of award-winning international series, we are excited to offer a broad content line-up from thrilling and gripping dramas to fascinating true stories and edgy coming-of-age series,” said Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group chief commercial officer, North America and Viaplay Select.

“Since Nordic storytelling continues to resonate with Canadian audiences and their affinity for crime dramas set in beautiful landscapes, we’re eager for them to discover their new favorite series,” Rapti added.

Viaplay is available to stream in Canada via apps on iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets; Chromecast devices; Smart TVs, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV streaming devices; as well as on web browsers Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari.