Variety and Gotham Kick Off Cannes Film Festival With Party to Honor Leonine Studios

Variety and Gotham Film and Media Institute kicked off the Cannes Film Festival in style, bringing together entertainment industry insiders and festival attendees for a welcome party at the newly revamped Carlton Hotel.

The outdoor courtyard was filled with producers, executives and financiers and other Hollywood players, including Tom Bernard and Michael Barker, Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca, FilmNation’s founder Glen Basner, Cinetic Media boss John Sloss, CAA’s Ben Kramer and Black Bear International’s John Friedberg.

At the event, Leonine Studios was honored with the International Achievement in Film Award, a recognition designed to spotlight the honoree’s recent achievements. The German production, licensing and distribution company was formed by Fred Kogel in 2019 and established itself as one of Europe’s biggest movie buyers. It’s picked up more than 40 feature films, such as “Hunger Games,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Knives Out.”

“They’re the top distributor in Germany, and they did that by acquiring quality films,” said Leo Barraclough, Variety’s international features editor, who presented the honor. “They’ve also made great achievements in German-language films. And they have lots more coming up.”

While accepting the trophy, Kogel expressed his gratitude and shared a positive outlook on their next chapter.



“What does the future hold for us? Very optimistic as always,” he said. “We have the great privilege to work in this business.”



Kogel added, “With our financial firepower, we should be able to endorse every great project that’s around.”

Cannes Film Festival runs from May 16-27 and features the world premieres of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” the Todd Haynes romantic drama “May December” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”