The Weeknd Wins Big at 2023 Juno Opening Night Awards

The Weeknd is now tied with Bryan Adams for the second most Juno Awards after the Canadian superstar added four more trophies to his stash at the Opening Night Awards, a gala industry dinner, held at the Edmonton Convention Centre on March 11.

He did not come to Alberta for Canada’s biggest celebration of homegrown music, likely busy with his TV and film projects before the second leg of his global stadium tour starts overseas in June.

Of course, it’s not too late for him to charter a plane to be there on Monday (March 13) for the two-hour televised show from Rogers Place, at which he’s up for two more awards — fan choice and album — and could possibly get closer to becoming the all-time biggest winner in the Junos’ 52-year history. The record-holder is songbird Anne Murray with 25 (Celine Dion has 20). In fact, the 33-year-old’s crown is guaranteed in years to come.

The Weeknd’s new wins were artist of the year; songwriter of the year; single of the year for “Sacrifice”; and pop album for Dawn FM. He led the nominee list with six.

The 52nd annual Juno Awards Broadcast, as the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (CARAS) officially refers to part two of the award-dolling, will air live Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBC-TV and stream on CBC Gem, and globally on CBC’s various online channels, including CBCMusic.ca/junos, and its social media pages. The show was moved to Monday to avoid competing with tonight’s Academy Awards.

The big deal on Monday will not only be whether the Weeknd will inch closer to Murray for top wins but the feting of Alberta’s own Nickelback, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and perform a medley on the show. Hockey’s Connor McDavid of the Oilers will join the band onstage and Ryan Reynolds will appear via video. A year-long exhibit on Nickelback, which formed in the tiny town of Hanna (pop. 2300), has opened at Calgary’s National Music Centre, Canada’s equivalent of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Juno Awards’ more splashy performance-packed broadcast — for which 8000 tickets were made available to the public at the arena — will be hosted for the second time by Marvel star Simu Liu. Only seven awards will be handed out: fan choice, album of the year, rap album/EP, breakthrough artist, contemporary R&B recording, plus MusiCounts Teacher of the Year and the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

Last evening’s Opening Night Awards is the long but swift presentation of 41 trophies while dinner is served. The categories cover a wide range of musical genres from electronic, metal, pop, Indigenous and rap to skills like engineering, producing, artwork design and music videos.

There were also two big awards: the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award went to 80-year-old concert promoter and industry pioneer Ron Sakamoto and the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award to Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew for planting the seed for a community grant at CARAS’ charity arm, MusiCounts.

The only non-Canadian category is the international album of the year, which Harry Styles won for his chart-topping “Harry’s House.” Canadians with international success also don’t qualify.

Michael Bublé, a favorite host of past Junos, was in Scandinavia, unable to receive the statuette for his adult contemporary album of the year win for “Higher.” Kaytranada also was also a no-show for rap single of the year for his collab “Twin Frame” with American artist Anderson.Paak.

Notable wins by people behind the scenes were Akeel Henry (Giveon’s “For Tonight” and John Legend’s “Splash”) for Jack Richardson producer of the year and Serban Ghenea, who worked on Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” and Lil Nas X’s “That’s What I Want,” for recording engineer.

Tenille Townes, who recently released a song and video with supporter Bryan Adams, won for country album of the year (“Masquerades”); production duo Banx and Ranx won breakthrough group, while one of their collaborators Rêve won dance recording of the year (“CTRL + ALT + DEL”). The Sadies’ “Colder Streams” took home adult alternative album of the year.

Meanwhile, Alvvays won for alternative album (“Blue Rev”); Teen Daze for electronic album (“Interior”), Savannah Ré and Dylan Sinclair for traditional R&B/soul recording (“Last One”).

Other trophy-takers included Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats for children’s album (“Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2”); Voivod for metal/hard music album (“Synchro Anarchy”), Alexisonfire for rock album (“Otherness”) and perennial faves the Arkells for group of the year (for the sixth time) Greg Gow’s “I Knew Techno” nabbed underground dance single; Renee Rosnes’ “Kinds of Love” for jazz album, the Bros. Landreth’s “Come Morning” for contemporary roots album; and Digging Roots’ “Zhawenim” for contemporary indigenous artist or group.

Floria Sigismondi, who began her career creating distinct music videos for rising Canadian rock bands, didn’t come home to Canada to accept the award for directing Smith and Petras’ “Unholy”, but it was “presented” by industry U.S. industry veteran Lyor Cohen, global head of music for YouTube.

As one of the ground-floor hip-hop believers, the former Def Jam exec is likely participating in the Junos special segment on Monday celebrating 50 years since the birth of hip-hop, seen through a Canadian lens (1979’s “Ladies Delight” by Mr. Q is widely accepted as the country’s first rap single but it took many years for a true scene to form and a couple of decades for the industry to create infrastructure). Rapper Kardinal Offishall, the newly appointed Def Jam global A&R rep, co-wrote and produced the segment with Jemeni.

Performers are Choclair, Dream Warriors, Maestro Fresh Wes (first rapper to achieve gold and platinum status), Michie Mee (first rapper to sign in with U.S. major), Tobi and DJ Mel Boogie; Kardi will co-host with Haviah Mighty, the first female to ever win a Juno in the rap album/EP category (2022).

Other performers on the Juno Awards Broadcast will include Alexisonfire, Banx & Ranx with Preston Pablo and Rêve, AP Dhillon, Aysanabee, Jessie Reyez, Nickelback, Tate McRae and Tenille Townes.

See the full list of winners (in bold):

Country album of the year:

Tenille Townes, “Masquerades“

High Valley, “Way Back”

Jade Eagleson, “Honkytonk Revival”

Orville Peck, “Bronco”

The Reklaws, “Good Ol’ Days”

Underground dance single of the year:

Greg Gow, “I Knew Techno“

Bensley, “Debonair”

Blond:ish and Cameron Jack, “Aye Aye”

Fred Everything, “The Time Is (Now)”

Tiga, “Easy”

Jazz album of the year:

Renee Rosnes, “Kinds of Love,”

Ernesto Cervini, Joy

Lauren Falls, A Little Louder Now

Luis Deniz, El Tinajon

Rafael Zaldivar, Rumba

Adult alternative album of the year:

The Sadies, “Colder Streams”

Altameda, Born Losers

Basia Bulat, The Garden

Dan Mangan, Being Somewhere

The Weather Station, How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars

Dance recording of the year:

Rêve, “Ctrl + Alt + Del”

Bob Moses and Kasablanca, “Afterglow”

Grimes, “Shinigami Eyes”

Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo, “These Nights”

Rezz, “Spiral”

Contemporary roots album of the year:

The Bros. Landreth, “Come Morning”

Blackie and The Rodeo Kings, “O Glory”

Fortunate Ones, “That Was You and Me”

Shakura S’Aida, “Hold on to Love”

The East Pointers, “House of Dreams”

International album of the year:

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Ed Sheeran, “=”

Lil Nas X, “Montero”

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year:

Digging Roots, “Zhawenim”

Aysanabee, “Watin”

Indian City, “Code Red”

Julian Taylor, “Beyond the Reservoir”

Susan Aglukark, “The Crossing”

Breakthrough group of the year:

Banx & Ranx

Harm & Ease

Rare Americans

Tommy Lefroy

Wild Rivers

Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year:

The Bearhead Sisters, “Unbreakable”

Cikwes, “kâkîsimo ᑳᑮᓯᒧᐤ”

Iva & Angu, “Katajjausiit”

Joel Wood, “Mikwanak Kamôsakinat”

Northern Cree, “Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning”

Adult contemporary album of the year:

Michael Bublé, “Higher”

Francois Klark, “Adventure Book”

Jann Arden, “Descendant”

Marc Jordan & Amy Sky, “He Sang She Sang”

Tyler Shaw, “A Tyler Shaw Christmas”

Classical album of the year (small ensemble):

Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme, “Early Italian Cello Concertos”

Andrew Balfour and musica intima, “Nagamo”

ARC Ensemble, “Hemsi: Chamber Works”

Collectif9, “Vagues et ombres”

Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron, “De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe siècle”

Reggae recording of the year:

Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn feat. Kairo McLean, “Reggae Party“

Ammoye, “Water”

Celena, “Like a Star”

Exco Levi, “Jah Love”

Kairo McLean, “In the Streets”

Classical album of the year (solo artist):

Philip Chiu, “Fables”

Bruce Liu, “Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021”

David Jalbert, “Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1”

Isabel Bayrakdarian, “La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland”

James Ehnes, “Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin”

Classical album of the year (solo artist):

Philip Chiu, “Fables”

Bruce Liu, “Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021”

David Jalbert, “Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1”

Isabel Bayrakdarian, “La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland

James Ehnes, Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin”

Traditional roots album of the year:

Pharis & Jason Romero, “Tell ‘Em You Were Gold”

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, “Hurricane Clarice”

Le Vent du Nord, “20 printemps”

Mama’s Broke, “Narrow Line”

The McDades, “The Empress”

Comedy album of the year:

Jon Dore, “A Person Who is Gingerbread”

Courtney Gilmour, “Let Me Hold Your Baby”

Jackie Pirico, “Splash Pad”

Matt Wright, “Here Live, Not a Cat”

Zabrina Douglas, “Things Black Girls Say — the Album”

Instrumental album of the year:

Esmerine, “Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More”

Canadian Brass, “Canadiana”

Hard Rubber Orchestra, “Iguana”

Jean-Michel Blais, “Aubades”

Stephan Moccio, “Lionheart”

Recording engineer of the year:

Serban Ghenea

Derek Hoffman

George Seara

Gus van Go

Jason Dufour

Children’s album of the year:

Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats, “Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2”

Beppie, “Nice to Meet You”

Jeremy and Jazzy, “Say Hello”

Splash’N Boots, “I Am Love”

Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh, “Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great”

Classical composition of the year:

Bekah Simms, “Bestiary I & II”

Anthony Tan, “An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being”

Keyan Emami, “The Black Fish”

Nicole Lizée, “Prayers for Ruins”

Vincent Ho, “Supervillain Études/”

Artist of the year:

The Weeknd

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Michael Bublé

Shawn Mendes

Album artwork of the year:

Ian Ilavsky and Maciek Szczerbowski for “Everything was Forever Until it was no More,” Esmerine

Emy Storey, Becca McFarlane, Pamela Littky for “Crybaby,” Tegan and Sara

Jud Haynes.

Kee Avil, Lawrence Fafard for “Crease, “Kee Avil

Lights, Virgilio Tzaj, Matt Barnes for “PEP,” Lights

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year:

Jordan St. Cyr, Jordan St. Cyr

Dan Bremnes, Into the Wild

Daniel Ojo, Trust

Love & the Outcome, Only Ever Always

Tehillah Worship, The Church Will Rise,

Vocal jazz album of the year:

Caity Gyorgy, “Featuring”

Diana Panton, “Blue”

Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer, “Venez donc chez moi”

Nikki Yanofsky, “Nikki by Starlight”

The Ostara Project, “The Ostara Project”

Blues album of the year:

Angelique Francis, Long River

Crystal Shawanda, Midnight Blues

Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow

Spencer Mackenzie, Preach to my Soul

The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer, Live at the King Eddy

Metal/hard music album of the year:

Voivod, Synchro Anarchy

Cancer Bats, Psychic Jailbreak

Get the Shot, Merciless Destruction

Skull Fist, Paid in Full

Wake, Thought Form Descent

Classical album of the year (large ensemble):

Conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault, Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l’Agora

Conducted by Alexander Shelley, Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes, Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra

Conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin, Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec

Conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni, Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, ‘Los Angeles,’ I Musici de Montréal

Conducted by Mark Vuorinen, Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers

MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award:

Kevin Drew

Songwriter of the year:

The Weeknd

Faouzia

Tate McRae

Tenille Townes

Tobi

Jazz album of the year (group):

Florian Hoefner Trio, Desert Bloom

Andrew Rathbun Quintet, Semantics

BadBadNotGood, Talk Memory

Carn Davidson 9, The History of Us

Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles, The Dragon’s Tail

Alternative album of the year:

Blue Rev, Alvvays

Duality, Luna Li

Sewn Back Together, Ombiigizi

The Unraveling of Puptheband, Pup

Tongues, Tanya Tagaq

Producer of the year:

Akeel Henry

Banx & Ranx

Kaytranada

Mike Wise

Murda Beatz

Rock album of the year:

Alexisonfire, Otherness

Billy Talent, Crisis of Faith

Nickelback, Get Rollin’

The Sheepdogs, Outta Sight

Three Days Grace, Explosions

Global music album of the year:

Lenka Lichtenberg, Thieves of Dreams

Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian, In the Footsteps of Rumi

Pierre Kwenders, José Louis and the Paradox of Love

Ruby Singh, Vox.Infold

Pop album of the year:

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Alessia Cara, In the Meantime

Avril Lavigne, Love Sux

Carly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest Time

Tate McRae, I Used to Think I Could Fly

Francophone album of the year:

Les Louanges, Crash

Ariane Roy, Medium plaisir

Daniel Bélanger, Mercure en mai

Hubert Lenoir, Pictura de ipse: Musique directe

Lisa LeBlanc, Chiac Disco

Wesli, Tradisyon

Group of the year:

Arkells

Arcade Fire

Billy Talent

Metric

The Reklaws

Rap single of the year:

Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak, Twin Flame

6ixBuzz and Pengz, Alejandro Sosa

Dom Vallie, Been Himma

Freddie Dredd, Wrath

Nav, Wrong Decisions

Music video of the year:

Floria Sigismondi for Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Unholy

Emma Higgins for Jessie Reyez, Fraud

Karena Evans for Chlöe, Have Mercy

Mayumi Yoshida for Amanda Sum, Different Than Before

Sterling Larose for SonReal and Lily Moore, Remember Me for Me

Electronic album of the year:

Teen Daze, Interior

Mecha Maiko, Not OK

Odonis Odonis, Spectrums

Rezz, Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix

Rich Aucoin, Synthetic Season One

Single of the year:

The Weeknd, Sacrifice

Avril Lavigne, Bite Me

Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx, Flowers Need Rain

Shawn Mendes, When You’re Gone

Tate McRae, She’s All I Wanna Be

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year:

Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair, Last One

Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood, Please Do Not Lean

Jon Vinyl, Palisade

Safe, All I Need

TheHonestGuy, How to Make Love