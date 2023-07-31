‘The Twelve,’ ‘Colin From Accounts’ Score Strongly at Australia’s Logie Awards – Global Bulletin



LOGIES LOAD UP ON ‘THE TWELVE’, ‘COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS’

Australia’s annual celebration of TV this weekend named Sam Neill as the country’s most popular actor for his role in courtroom drama series “The Twelve.” The Foxtel and Binge show was the numerical winner on the evening in a tie with Binge’s “Colin From Accounts.” Both shows picked up a trio of awards.

Sonia Kruger was named Australia’s most popular TV personality for her roles on “The Voice,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.”



2023 Logies Winners List



Gold Logie for most popular personality on Australian TV: Sonia Kruger, “The Voice,” “Dancing with the Star” and “Big Brother,” Seven Network

Bert Newton Award for most popular presenter: Tony Armstrong, “A Dog’s World” with Tony Armstrong, ABC

Silver Logie: Most popular Australian actor: Sam Neill, “The Twelve,” Foxtel & Binge

Silver Logie: Most popular Australian actress: Kitty Flanagan, “Fisk Season 2,” ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for most popular new talent: Amy Shark, “Australian Idol,” Seven Network

Most popular drama series, miniseries or telemovie: “Home and Away,” Seven Network

Most popular entertainment program: “Gogglebox Australia,” Foxtel & Network 10

Most popular current affairs program: “Australian Story,” ABC

Most popular comedy program: “Have You Been Paying Attention?,” Network 10

Most popular reality program: “MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites,” Network 10

Most popular lifestyle program: “Travel Guides,” 9Network

Most Outstanding Awards

Silver Logie: Most outstanding actor: Patrick Brammall, “Colin from Accounts,” Binge

Silver Logie: Most outstanding actress: Harriet Dyer, “Colin from Accounts,” Binge

Silver Logie: Most outstanding supporting actor: Thomas Weatherall, “Heartbreak High,” Netflix

Silver Logie: Most outstanding supporting actress: Brooke Satchwell, “The Twelve,” Foxtel & Binge

Most outstanding drama series, miniseries or telemovie: “The Twelve,” Foxtel & Binge

Most outstanding entertainment program: “The Cheap Seats,” Network 10

Most outstanding comedy program:“Colin from Accounts,” Binge

Most outstanding reality program: “Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains,” Network 10

Most outstanding news coverage or public affairs report: “Foreign Correspondent — Saving the Children,” ABC

Most outstanding sports coverage: “State of Origin,” 9Network

Most outstanding children’s program: “Crazy Fun Park,” ABC

Most outstanding factual or documentary program: “The Australian Wars,” SBS

NEW YORK ASIAN AWARDS



The New York Asian Film Festival wrapped up on Sunday with a sprinkling of prizes and a screening of the upcoming Chinese animation film “The Monkey King.” The Uncaged Award went to Ong Lay Jin’s “Abang Adik,” a feature film about two orphaned brothers in Malaysia, one who has resigned himself to a life of poverty, while the other burns with rage. A special mention for technical achievement went to “Flaming Gold,” while a special mention for directing went to “Greenhouse.”



The winning short animation film was “What We Leave Behind,” while a special mention went to “Hidari.” The best live-action short was “Will You Look at Me,” and a special mention to “Kumbangs.” Korea’s Lee Hanae picked up the ‘Best From the East’ Awards.



NEW ZEALAND AWARDS



Three juried awards for short films were presented on Saturday at the ASB Waterfront Theatre in Auckland as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival. The NZIFF Patrons Award for best short film went to “Hey Brainy Man,” directed by Jo Randerson and Loren Taylor. The Creative New Zealand Emerging Talent Award went to “Anu,” directed by Pulkit Arora. The Auckland Live Spirit of The Civic Award went to “Freedom Fighter,” directed by dir. Tusi Tamasese. Special mentions went to “Freedom Fighter” actor Luz-Eliana Folau-Brown and to Adam Luxton who was cinematographer on both “Hey Brainy Man” and “Anu.”

ARTHDAL EXTENDS



Korean fantasy epic series, “Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun” is confirmed to return for a second season on Disney+ with story set eight years after King Tagon first ascended to the throne. The show will upload to the streamer at an unspecified date in September.



Starring Jang Donggun (“A Gentleman’s Destiny,” “V.I.P.”) as Tagon, the king of Arthdal; Lee Joongi (“Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” “The King and the Clown”) as Eunseom, the leader of the Ago tribe and Inaishingi; Shin Saekyeong (“Run On,” “The Girl Who Sees Scents”) as Tanya, the high priestess of Arthdal; and Kim Okvin (“Thirst,” “The Villainess”) as the manipulative politician and first queen of Arthdal, Taealha, “Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun” season two is directed by Kim Kwangsik (“The Great Battle”), and is written by season one writers Kim Younghyun and Park Sangyean.

