‘The Salisbury Poisonings’ Duo Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn Sign With WME for U.S. Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Northern Irish writing-directing duo Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn have signed with WME for representation in the U.S.

The pair’s latest work, precinct drama “Blue Lights,” for the BBC and Two Cities Television, will premiere March 27. It follows the lives of rookie police officers working in contemporary Belfast.

The creative team, who started out in investigative journalism, entered the TV drama world with their original series “The Salisbury Poisonings,” about the Novichok poisonings in the U.K. in 2018. The show starred Rafe Spall and Anne Marie Duff and was the BBC’s highest rated drama of 2020. It scored nominations at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs and Royal Television Society Awards.

Lawn and Patterson’s TV work also includes two episodes of Peter Kosminksy’s Channel 4/Peacock series, “The Undeclared War,” starring Hannah Khalique-Brown, Mark Rylance and Simon Pegg.

Patterson and Lawn made their feature directorial debut in 2022 with “Rogue Agent.” Co-written with Michael Bronner, and starring James Norton and Gemma Arterton, the film tells the true story of Robert Hendy-Freegard, a car salesman who masqueraded as an MI5 agent. It was produced by Norton’s company Rabbit Track Pictures and premiered on Netflix, reaching No. 2 on the U.K. charts.

The duo’s Northern Irish set short film “Rough” was named best short at the IFTAs 2021 and best fiction short of the 2021 Krakow Film Festival.

Patterson and Lawn launched their company Hot Sauce Pictures earlier this year. They continue to be represented by United Agents in the U.K..

