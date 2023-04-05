‘The Masked Singer U.K.’ Producer Argonon Group Sets Steve McGovern as U.S. COO

Argonon Group, the parent company behind “The Masked Singer U.K.,” has appointed former Jupiter Entertainment executive VP Steve McGovern as COO of its U.S. business with a remit across Leopard USA, Rose Rock Entertainment and future U.S. operations including acquisitions.

Argonon, a global production group headquartered in the U.K. and U.S., owns Scottish indie production company Bandicoot, which makes the U.K. version of “The Masked Singer” as well as “The Masked Dancer.”

As part of the group’s strategic shift to the West Coast and upscaled focus on streamers, networks and platforms, McGovern’s role will be based in Los Angeles. Shirley Escott, currently Leopard USA’s COO, relocates to London to pursue other projects after five years in the post. McGovern will report into Argonon CEO James Burstall and Laura Bessell, Argonon’s global COO.

The role will see McGovern work closely with Leopard USA’s chief creative officer Lindsay Schwartz, also based in Los Angeles, as well as new joint venture Rose Rock Entertainment, helmed by MD Joe Weinstock, based in Oklahoma and Los Angeles.

At Jupiter, McGovern oversaw 220 hours of programming annually, including hit true crime series “Snapped” (Oxygen) and “In Pursuit” with John Walsh (ID) as well as premium documentaries including “Who Killed Robert Wone” (Peacock) and “Broken Harts” (Discovery+).

Burstall said: “Steve is a talented and dynamic executive who will bring extensive expertise, experience and leadership to the group in our rapidly growing operations in three locations across the U.S.. With the recent renewal of ‘House Hunters International,’ the success of social media commission ‘La’Ron in a Million’ and several exciting non-scripted projects in development with U.S. networks and streamers for Leopard USA and Rose Rock Entertainment, this appointment underscores our ambition and appetite to expand our breadth of content, platforms and partners through our West Coast HQ, a major strategic focus for the group.”

McGovern said: “I have long admired Argonon’s global production slate and its ability to bring to together exceptional creative and commercial talent from around the world. I’m thrilled to join the group and excited to continue the next phase of growth with the talented teams at Leopard USA and Rose Rock Entertainment.”