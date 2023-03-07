‘The Great British Bake Off’ Producer Love Productions’ Format ‘The Piano’ Snapped Up by Fremantle

Fremantle has acquired global rights to “The Piano,” the format from Love Productions, makers of “The Great British Bake Off.”

“The Piano,” hosted by Claudia Winkleman, recently launched in the U.K. on broadcaster Channel 4 and is a ratings success. Created by Richard McKerrow, the British version of the format sees talented amateur pianists invited each week to play on public pianos in well-known train stations. Unknown to the performers, acclaimed classical pianist Lang Lang and platinum selling pop superstar Mika are secretly watching and one performer from each train station is invited to perform on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

The finale that airs March 15, will bring together four pianists at London’s The Royal Festival Hall, where they will showcase their talent in solo performances in front of an audience of thousands.

Fremantle holds the global rights for the format outside of North America.

Vasha Wallace, executive VP global acquisitions and development at Fremantle, said: “To say we’re thrilled to have the rights to this format is an understatement, ‘The Piano’ is emotional, authentic and one of the most compelling shows I have ever watched. The great thing about this format is that we see contestants from all walks of life who don’t even know they’re in a competition. We’ve seen such diversity and strong stories since ‘The Piano’ premiered on Channel 4, and we look forward to seeing new versions of this wonderful series everywhere. Love Productions have an amazing track record with the likes of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ and given our track record with music talent shows, this is a dream partnership for us.”

McKerrow, CEO and executive producer at Love Productions, added: “The making of this brand new format, ‘The Piano,’ has been a creatively exhilarating and uplifting experience. We’ve been able to work with such a broad and diverse range of pianists bravely expressing themselves in such a passionate heartfelt way on public pianos in railway stations across the country. Looked after so generously by Claudia Winkleman and observed by the extraordinary Mika and Lang Lang, this remarkable trio bring a magical, soulful quality to this television series which we hope feels rare and unusual. And we are excited to be expanding an original and special idea like this internationally with Fremantle.”