‘Ted Lasso’ Star Ambreen Razia Developing Comedy Drama ‘Wasted’ With Expectation Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

British Asian actor and writer Ambreen Razia has secured a development deal with Expectation Entertainment (BAFTA-winning series “Alma’s Not Normal”) to write an original comedy drama series about addiction and postpartum depression between a South Asian mother and daughter.

The series, which has the working title “Wasted,” will follow the story of a junior doctor and the ancestral legacy which looms over today’s generation of Muslim immigrants.

As an actor Razia most recently played Shandy Fine in hit Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.” Razia’s previous writing credits include “Hounslow Diaries” for BBC Three, which was adapted from the stage play “Diary of a Hounslow Girl,” a project that looked at the lives of modern Muslim girls in London. Recent stage plays include “POT” and “Favour.” She has also been part of the writers’ room for Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning series “We Are Lady Parts,” directed by Nida Manzoor, and Disney+ show “Extraordinary.”

Razia said: “The show lifts the lid on the Muslim women that society refuses to acknowledge and uncovers a very personal and specific experience that we have yet to see on screen. The series will contend with existing cultural and religious attitudes alongside the general expectations of womanhood. As a British Pakistani girl growing up in London, my experience bears little resemblance to what I’ve seen depicted on British television.”

Morwenna Gordon, executive producer at Expectation Entertainment, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Ambreen on this project – she’s a huge talent, on screen and off, and infectiously passionate about bringing to life the lives of British Muslim women who have yet to be celebrated on TV. We are so excited to be on the journey with her.”

Razia is represented by Curtis Brown for both acting and writing.