Stephen Fry to Host U.K. Version of Classic Quiz Show ‘Jeopardy!’ for ITV

Stephen Fry will host a U.K. version of hit U.S. quiz format “Jeopardy!,” which will air on ITV1 and streamer ITVX this fall.

Produced by Whisper North, the 20 x 60’ episode series will see contestants using their general knowledge to win rounds and continue amassing winnings, the longer they stay in the game. The new show will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format.

Fry said: “In the United States, ‘Jeopardy!’ is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the U.K. makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment, added: “Bringing ‘Jeopardy!’ to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

Sunil Patel, Whisper CEO, said: “I can’t think of a more perfect pairing: An iconic American quiz show and the legendary Stephen Fry. It’s an absolute thrill to introduce ‘Jeopardy!’ to a new generation of ITV quiz fans, with its unique twist on the traditional question-and-answer format where viewers can play along at home.”

“Jeopardy!” Is a Whisper North production for ITV1 and ITVX. The executive producers are Kerri Reid, Tom McLennan and Stephen Fry. It was commissioned by Rawcliffe and Leanne Clarke, ITV entertainment commissioner.

The original U.S. quiz show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution along with the format rights. It first came to screens in the U.K. in the 1980s.