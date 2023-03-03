Reality TV Star Stephen Bear Jailed for 21 Months Over OnlyFans Sex Video

A U.K. court has found reality TV star Stephen Bear guilty of sharing private sex videos and photographs and has sentenced him to 21 months in prison.

The Chelmsford Crown Court found Bear guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with the intent to cause distress after CCTV footage of him having sex with his then girlfriend, “Love Island” star Georgia Harrison, was uploaded to the OnlyFans site.

Bear is a former “Ex on the Beach” contestant and “Celebrity Big Brother” winner.

Harrison, who is also known for her appearances on “The Only Way Is Essex” and “Olivia Meets Her Match,” waived her right to anonymity for the court case.

The sex was consensual and took place in August, 2020 but Harrison had no idea that it was being filmed, the court heard. She later became aware that it was being circulated online.

The court also issued a restraining order for Bear not to contact Harrison for the next five years. He is required to sign the sex offenders register.

Judge Christopher Morgan told Bear: “You intended to maximise the distress and humiliation of Georgia Harrison. That is evidenced by the continued availability of video after Georgia had requested you take it down. By making it available on your OnlyFans site, the video circulated widely and publicly.”