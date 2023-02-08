‘Star Trek’ Finds International Home in Paramount+ With Amazon Prime Video Deal

Paramount+ has revealed the inclusion of “Star Trek: Picard” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” in its international streaming catalog, excluding Canada, as part of a new agreement with Amazon’s Prime Video.

The third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” will be available on Feb. 16 in Latin America, day-and-date with the U.S., and on Feb. 17 in the U.K., Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with South Korea to follow at a later date. All episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” will also be available in English-speaking regions starting in February.

Both “Star Trek: Picard” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” will also be available on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Crave.

Paramount+ is now the home to every “Star Trek” series and episode, including all seasons of “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Prodigy,” and the latest addition, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

“Star Trek: Picard” stars Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, with LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd joining him. The series is produced by CBS Studios in collaboration with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, with Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serving as executive producers for season three.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” takes place on the USS Cerritos, a lesser known Starfleet ship, and follows the support crew as they navigate their duties and personal lives amidst sci-fi anomalies. The cast features the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero as the lower deck crew and Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, and Gillian Vigman as the bridge crew. The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, with Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz, Heather Kadin and Aaron Baiers serving as executive producers.