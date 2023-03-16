Sony Music Entertainment Taps Vinit Thakkar as India Managing Director

Sony Music Entertainment India has appointed Vinit Thakkar as managing director, reporting into Shridhar Subramaniam, president of corporate strategy and market development for Asia and the Middle East.

Thakkar will take over from Rajat Kakar, who is scheduled to leave at the end of March. Thakkar was previously COO, India and South Asia, for Universal Music, where he played a key role in major label signings with leading artists and is also widely credited for the creation and launch of non-film artist-centred platforms in a market traditionally dominated by songs from feature film soundtracks. At Sony, he will collaborate with regional and global teams to strengthen the company’s strategic partnerships and identify new growth opportunities for its artists.

Subramaniam said: “His [Thakkar’s] expertise, wide breadth of experience, steadfast belief in supporting artists and focus on placing creativity at the center, all while driving strategic and commercial growth, makes him ideal for our company. I am confident that he will achieve our aspirations for this important market. I would also like to thank Rajat who has done an excellent job elevating our business and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Thakkar added: “India is a remarkable country for musical talent and creativity, transcending cultural and geographical divides. I look forward to driving greater success for our artists and creators through new partnerships and introducing them to new and exciting ways to connect with their fans. Rajat has done a commendable job steering the company and I feel privileged to be working with this stellar team to drive our business forward.”

Kakar said: “I started my music career with this incredible team over 25 years ago and I leave with a huge sense of satisfaction. I am confident that the company will have continued success in the years ahead under Vinit’s stewardship.”