Sky Crime Snaps Up Cineflix’s ‘The Torso Killer Confessions’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky Crime, pay TV operator Sky’s premium crime content channel, has acquired “The Torso Killer Confessions” from Cineflix Productions.

The show delves into the decades-long journey to bring justice to the victims of the notorious ‘Torso Killer,’ also known as Richard Cottingham – one of America’s most prolific serial killers. Working in tandem with the cold-case Detective Robert Anzilotti who spent more than 20 years building an investigation and a relationship with Cottingham, Cineflix goes behind-the-scenes to unearth material and conversations linking Cottingham to six additional killings that date back to the 1960s.

Sandra Piha, Cineflix Rights’ senior VP of sales, pan-regional, U.K., Ireland and Scandinavia, brokered the deal with Sky U.K.

The two-part true-crime special premiered on A&E on March 9 and will air as The “Torso Killer” in the U.K. on Sept. 3. It is produced by Cineflix Productions in association with A&E Network. Jacqueline Bynon, Anzilotti, J.C. Mills and Sherri Rufh serve as executive producers. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain, Bryant Brad Abramson and Maitee Cueva.

“Our team’s partnership with (ret.) Detective Anzilotti and unparalleled access to the details of the investigation are what make our true crime content so gripping and unique, and we’re thrilled Sky Crime has picked it up for audiences in the U.K.,” said J.C Mills, president and head of content, Cineflix Productions. “This wasn’t just another gratuitous sensationalizing of a serial killer’s spree; this is a story of the cop that spent a majority of his career to give some form of closure to families and hold Richard Cottingham accountable for his horrific crimes against young women.”