Showmax Launches Kenyan Original Telenovela ‘Second Family’: Watch First Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

African streamer Showmax has revealed “Second Family,” its first original telenovela in Kenya.

The series follows the dysfunctional Gatehi – Lang’at families. When 57-year-old billionaire Leo Lang’at dies suddenly, his secrets come to light, pitting one family against another. Battling for his wealth, power and for revenge, Sinde, the daughter of Leo’s mistress, faces off against Evangeline, Leo’s formidable first wife.

The cast includes emerging actor Vanessa Okeyo as the protagonist Sinde, Brian Ogola, Helen Keli, Dora Nyaboke, Ian Mbugua, Nick Ndeda, Stephanie Muchiri, Serah Wanjiru, Arabron Nyyneque, Mumbi Maina, Brian Abajah, Lewis Leshan, Ella Maina, Florence Nduta, John Sibi-Okumu, Charles J. Ouda, Mary Mwikali and Eve Jackson.

“Second Family” is directed by Adam Neutzsky-Wulff, with Likarion Wainaina and Edwin Kamau co-directing. Neutzsky-Wulff previously directed the Showmax and Canal+ police procedural co-production “Crime and Justice,” the African streamer’s first-ever Showmax original in Kenya.

“What attracted me to the world of ‘Second Family’ was partly the taboo of a man having two families that don’t know about each other but even more the journey of the protagonist Sinde,” said Neutzsky-Wulff. “This is a classic fish out of water story, which we believe will resonate with Kenyan audiences because it is aspirational. It’s also packed with what seems to be the hallmark of any great show in this genre: gossip and intrigue.”

For Showmax, the decision to invest in its first original telenovela in Kenya was driven by the success of the genre on MultiChoice linear channels – Maisha Magic East and Maisha Magic Plus. “This genre has been popular and successful with our linear productions such as ‘Kina’ and ‘Salem’ and past shows like ‘Selina,’ ‘Kovu’ and ‘Pete,'” said Denise Mwende, Showmax content specialist in East Africa.

“Second Family” will premiere on March 22, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch the teaser here: