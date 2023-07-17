BBC Studios to Adapt All3Media’s ‘Shameless,’ ‘Strangers’ for India

BBC Studios will produce adaptations of All3Media scripted dramas “Shameless” and “Strangers” for the Indian market.

Comedy drama “Shameless,” created originally by Paul Abbot and Company Pictures for Channel 4, is set in a dilapidated housing estate and revolves around an unemployed and perpetually drunken father who is consistently expanding his lineage amidst the challenges of adolescence and the allure of first love.

Two Brothers Pictures’ crime drama “Strangers” AKA “White Dragon,” originally created for ITV in the U.K. and written by Mark Denton, Jonny Stockwood, Marston Bloom and Harry & Jack Williams, follows professor Jonah Mulray, whose wife dies in a car accident in Hong Kong, where she frequently visited for work. He decides to visit the city, where he stumbles upon a startling revelation about his wife, plunging him into a labyrinth of conspiracy.

BBC Studios India Production will adapt and develop these two titles for the Indian market and source a commission for the two dramas in India.

Sameer Gogate, general manager, BBC Studios India Production, said: “We are excited to partner with All3Media to bring the popular ‘Shameless’ and ‘Strangers’ to Indian audiences. They are two brilliant dramas, very different in tone but both equally suited to the local market who enjoy clever, captivating storylines. With viewers’ preferences evolving and their desire for compelling content growing, we are confident that these unique shows will be a hit with Indian audiences.”

Sabrina Duguet, executive VP for APAC, All3Media International, said, “BBC Studios India Production shares our production values and our love for top quality drama and we know they will adapt these two dramas brilliantly for the Indian market. Our business has been going from strength to strength, with seven scripted formats already commissioned in India. We are very proud to see the tense, closed series thriller ‘Strangers’ AKA ‘White Dragon’ become the third title from Two Brothers Pictures to be adapted in the region following the success of ‘Marzi’ (‘Liar’) and ‘Mithya’ (‘Cheat’). Additionally Company Pictures’ ‘Shameless’ arrives in India having attained legendary status for its long award -winning run in the U.K. and via it’s acclaimed adaption in the U.S. – we are sure that India’s own Gallagher family antics will enthral local audiences.”

BBC Studios Production India’s adaptations include “Criminal Justice,” “Doctor Foster” adaptation “Out of Love,” and “Luther” remake “Rudra: The Edge of Darkness,” all for streamer Disney+ Hotstar.

