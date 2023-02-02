Roberto Calvi Series ‘Murder of God’s Banker’ Sets Paramount+ Debut – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

STREAMING

Four-part documentary series “Murder of God’s Banker” is set for an international debut on streamer Paramount+.

In 1982, Roberto Calvi, a fugitive financier known as “God’s Banker,” was found hanging from London’s Blackfriars Bridge. What starts as an investigation surrounding one man’s death, quickly expands into a story of international intrigue, as it’s revealed that Calvi was in business with the Vatican, the Mafia, as well as neo-fascist groups in Italy. The documentary uses archival footage, stylized dramatizations and interviews with notable journalists and historians to uncover the truth behind Calvi’s murder while delving into the layers of corruption at the root of global money and power.

The series is produced by Paramount, in partnership with Creative Chaos vmg. It is written and directed by Tom Donahue. Executive producers include Ilan Arboleda, Donahue and Mike Holz, with Jessicya Materano and Jordan Bogdonavage as co-executive producers.

It will premiere Feb. 24 in the U.K., Canada, Latin America, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France.

FIRST LOOK

“Jackdaw”

Anton has released a first look at action thriller “Jackdaw,” a marking the feature film debut of Jamie Childs, known for directing series “Willow,” “The Sandman” and “His Dark Materials.” Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“Emily”), Jenna Coleman (“The Serpent”), Thomas Turgoose (“This Is England”), Allan Mustafa (“The Curse”) and Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) star in the film, which filmed across England’s north east coast. Anton fully financed with the support of North East Screen and will handle worldwide sales at the upcoming European Film Market at Berlin.

Set over the course of a single night, the film follows Jack (Jackson-Cohen), a former motocross champion and army veteran, now caring for his younger brother. Broke, he agrees to do an open water pick up of a mysterious illegal package in the North Sea. A resulting double cross and his brother’s disappearance set Jack and his old bike on a violent nocturnal odyssey through England’s northern rust belt.

The film is produced by Sebastian Raybaud (“Greenland”) and Callum Grant for Anton, Kate Glover (“47 Meters Down”) and Childs.

COMMISSION

Ukrainian studio FILM.UA has revealed that SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway) and YLE (Finland) have jointly commissioned six-part anthology series “Those Who Stayed,” co-developed by FILM.UA and Red Arrow Studios International. The series is inspired by the true stories of Ukrainians who decided to stay in Kyiv, following the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“Those Who Stayed” (6 x 30’) is produced by Film.UA and producers for the project are Anna Eliseeva, Kateryna Vyshnevska, with Anastasiia Lodina serving as showrunner. Red Arrow Studios International is handling global distribution.

Principal photography is planned for March.