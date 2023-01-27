Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Gets First U.K. Commission With Channel 4 Stacey Solomon Series – Global Bulletin

COMMISSION

Reese Witherspoon‘s production company Hello Sunshine, which is a part of Candle Media, has secured its first U.K. commission. Fronted by TV presenter and bestselling author Stacey Solomon, Channel 4 DIY series “Bricking It” gives viewers easy and helpful tips to makeover their homes themselves.

Hello Sunshine’s U.K. unscripted division opened last year and is headed by executive VP Sarah Lazenby. The show was commissioned by senior commissioning editor Clemency Green and head of daytime and features, Jo Street, for Channel 4. The series will be executive produced by Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Lazenby.

Solomon said: “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can. I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money. I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first ever U.K. project. They are all about empowering women, and what could be more empowering than a power tool?! It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”

OPTION

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films (“Bhediya”) has acquired adaptation rights for Harinder Sikka‘s bestselling 2019 novel “Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing.” The story follows Bibi Amrit Kaur, whose life is torn apart in the 1947 riots during the creation of India and Pakistan. She’s now in a different country with a different identity. She accepts this new life gracefully and begins a new chapter. She gets married and has two children. Life, however, has something else in store for her and breaks her apart again.

Sikka’s first novel, “Calling Sehmat” was adapted into blockbuster feature film “Raazi,” starring Alia Bhatt.

MANAGING DIRECTORS

The board of Munich-based film distributor Constantin Film has extended the contracts of managing directors Torsten Koch and Oliver Koppert. Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film, said: “Torsten Koch and Oliver Koppert are the dream team of the German film industry. They are irreplaceable components of Constantin Film and by committing these top managers for the long term we are also showing our continued commitment to cinema.”

***

Meanwhile, Fremantle label Thames‘ managing director Amelia Brown is leaving after 20 years to set up her own production company. Brown will step down in July. After first joining in 2003 as a freelancer and then on a permanent basis in 2013, Brown rose to MD in 2017 and has been a key creative on almost every series of “Britain’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor” in series producer and executive producer roles.

TRAILER

Hidden Door Productions have revealed a trailer for their upcoming romantic music-drama, “Love Without Walls,” which will have its world premiere at the Manchester Film Festival on March 12.

The film follows Sophie and aspiring musician Paul who can’t pay their London rent and turn to friends and family for support. Over the course of a summer, things go from bad to worse: The couple lose everything and find themselves lost in the underbelly of life on the streets. Though frustrated, their good humour and positivity land them odd jobs and a temporary shelter.

“Love Without Walls” is produced by Karen Newman (Edinburgh winner “Just Charlie”) and is written and directed by Jane Gull (“My Feral Heart”). It stars Niall McNamee, Shana Swash, Paul Barber, Adam Deacon, Sheila Reid, Ricci Harnett, Theo Ogundipe and Amy Malloy.

Hidden Door Productions will be attending the Berlin EFM in February.

Watch the trailer here: