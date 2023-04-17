Prince Andrew Documentary Commissioned by Channel 4 for King Charles Coronation – Global Bulletin

COMMISSIONS

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a documentary on Prince Andrew as part of its programming around the coronation of his brother, King Charles III. Andrew’s disastrous 2019 interview with then “Newsnight” anchor Emily Maitlis was widely mocked and condemned and proved to be the catalyst in Andrew’s banishment from public life. In the new two-part documentary “Andrew – The Problem Prince” (working title) from Channel 4 and A&E, Maitlis speaks in detail about the interview. The documentary uses archive footage, interviews with BBC producer Sam McAlister and exclusive access to palace insiders, to uncover the inside story of the interview and unravel the scandal that led to his fall from grace.

Among Channel 4’s other coronation programming, “Frankie Boyle’s Farewell to the Monarchy” airs in the build up to the event and will provide the comedian’s perspective on the history of the royal family and its modern-day goings on. In addition, a coronation special of “The Windsors” sees Harry Enfield reprise his role as the soon-to-be-King Charles who is preparing for the U.K.’s first coronation in 70 years. Channel 4 will also show the previously broadcast satire “Prince Andrew: The Musical.”

EUROVISION

The grand final for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, hosted in Liverpool on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine, will open with last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra and a performance titled Voices of a New Generation, which will include their winning song “Stefania.”

During the Eurovision flag parade of all 26 finalists, past Ukrainian Eurovision contestants including GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka will perform. For the first interval performance, during which voting across Europe and the world takes place, last year’s runner up, the U.K.’s Sam Ryder, will make his return to the Eurovision stage.

The final interval act, titled The Liverpool Songbook, is a celebration of the host city’s contribution to the world of pop music. The BBC have brought together six past Eurovision acts – Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands – and Liverpool’s Sonia, celebrating 30 years since she came second at Eurovision in 1993.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Semi-final 1 is broadcast on May 9, Semi-final 2 on May 11 and the grand final on May 13 May.

STREAMING

U.K. streamer ITVX hit the one billion streams mark for 2023 on April 9, Easter Sunday, just over four months after the service’s launch on Dec. 8, 2022. 2022 was its previous most successful year for streaming, when it took nearly seven months to hit the one billion streams mark.

ITVX achieved its best ever month for streaming in March 2023, with 282 million streams, up by more than 100 million on last year. Dramas “The Twelve,” “Without Sin” and “A Spy Among Friends” have been the top performing ITVX premieres during this period.