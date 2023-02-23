‘Peaky Blinders’ Company Tiger Aspect Promotes Lucy Bedford to Managing Director, ‘Chernobyl’ Producer Gabriel Silver Joins as Creative Director

Banijay company Tiger Aspect has promoted head of drama Lucy Bedford to managing director, reporting into Banijay U.K. CEO Patrick Holland.

Bedford, who takes up her new role immediately, has appointed Gabriel Silver, previously director of commissioning, drama at Sky studios, as creative director, drama.

Bedford will be responsible for the creative leadership of the business, working closely with head of comedy, David Simpson and Silver, to build the slate of the scripted indie whose credits include “Peaky Blinders,” “Bad Education,” “Domina,” “Man Like Mobeen” and the upcoming “Three Little Birds.”

Credits for Bedford, who has been instrumental in building up the drama slate and evolving the company’s drama strategy over the past three years, include “The Good Karma Hospital” and “Litvinenko.”

Working closely with writers and talent to further build the drama pipeline, Silver will help steer the overall strategic direction of Tiger Aspect’s drama slate while working as an executive producer on specific projects. At Sky, Silver produced Emmy and BAFTA-winning series “Chernobyl” and global hit “Gangs of London” and returning franchises “Britannia” and “COBRA.” Recent commissions include “Mary & George” and “Day of the Jackal.”

Bedford will continue to work in partnership on the commercial and operational business growth strategy with chief commercial officer Zoe Brown and COO Helen Wright.

Holland said; “Lucy is an exceptional creative leader who has brought great clarity and purpose to the Tiger Aspect development slate. And with ‘Three Little Birds’ and the second series of ‘Domina’ soon to deliver, she’s responsible for major shows with phenomenal creative ambition.

I’m so excited that she’ll be taking the reins of the business and with David Simpson’s burgeoning comedy slate (‘Deep Fake Neighbour Wars,’ the rebirth of ‘Bad Education,’ the return of ‘Man Like Mobeen’) and the addition of Gabriel Silver as creative director, together they will be a formidable editorial leadership team.”