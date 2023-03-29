New Season of ‘Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs’ to Air as Planned in May, Kevin Lygo Pays Homage

U.K. broadcaster ITV has revealed the schedule changes brought about by the death of popular British presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady.

At 5pm U.K. time on March 29 “Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs: A Royal Special” will be repeated on ITV1, replacing the repeat of “The Chase.”

At 8pm U.K. time on April 9, ITV will broadcast “For the Love of Paul O’Grady” on ITV1, in tribute to the departed comedian.

At 8:30pm on April 13, the new season of “Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs” will air on ITV1, as planned.

Meanwhile, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said: “We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV. He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humor and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with. He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and ‘For The Love of Dogs’ remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many. All those who worked with Paul are shocked and deeply saddened at his passing and the thoughts of everyone at ITV are with Paul’s loved ones.”

O’Grady was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage. He performed as Savage throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including an acclaimed eight-year stint at South London’s Royal Vauxhall Tavern, where O’Grady used the platform to speak out for gay rights. Under the Savage persona, he also went on to host light entertainment shows such as “The Big Breakfast,” “Blankety Blank” and “Lily Live!”

O’Grady eventually began presenting shows as himself, hosting ITV travelogues and “The Paul O’Grady Show.” In 2017, Channel 5 made waves when it announced its reboot of “Blind Date” with O’Grady — a long-time friend of original host Cilla Black — tapped as host. He fronted the show until it concluded in 2019.

A compassionate animal campaigner, O’Grady also hosted “For the Love of Dogs,” which he had led since 2012.