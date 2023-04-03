Paris Hilton Signs Up With YMU’s FM Group for Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris Hilton will be represented by transatlantic talent management company YMU under the recently formed FM Group banner, a division of YMU Music led by Alex Frankel, FM president and Chris Maher, FM COO.

FM will work with Hilton across all of her global music business.

Hilton, the co-founder of next-gen entertainment company 11:11, has a social audience of more than 64 million. Hilton’s recently released memoir “Paris: The Memoir” is currently No. 5 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller chart. After recently welcoming her first child, Hilton is currently focused on her return to pop music and a new album, a follow up to her 2006 debut “Paris,” with collaborators and friends including Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor, Diplo and Sia.

Frankel said: “It is my enormous privilege to represent Paris Hilton and I’m so excited to share the incredible music we’re working on together. I’m grateful, as well, to Matt Colon and Mary Bekhait, for affording me the opportunity to lead my own FM team, a new division within the tremendous global YMU infrastructure.”

YMU Group holds global offices and works across the entertainment, music, sport, art, social, literary and business management sectors.

Mary Bekhait, YMU Group CEO said: “We are thrilled that Paris Hilton has joined YMU – she is a true icon who transcends the worlds of culture, fashion, music and art like no other. We look forward to supporting Paris’ ambitions on a global scale.”

Matt Colon, global president of music, YMU, added: “I’ve known and worked with Alex Frankel for nearly 15 years as client, colleague, fan and friend. I am excited at FM Group’s potential with its own unique vision for multi-hyphenate superstars guided by Alex’s unique creative vision paired with YMU’s breadth of services and network.”

YMU’s worldwide talent list includes 3Lau, Emily Ratajkowski, Ant & Dec, Steve Aoki, The Rolling Stones, Clint Dempsey, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Davina McCall, Slimesunday and Clara Amfo.