Ozuna, Pepe Aguilar and More Added to 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro Performance Lineup

Univision has announced another wave of performers for the 35th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro, the longest-running awards show in Spanish-language television. Ozuna, Pepe Aguilar, Carin León, Fuerza Regida, Gente De Zona, Mau y Ricky and Grupo Frontera, have joined the jam-packed list of diverse entertainers set to take the stage on Feb. 23.

Known for its elaborate tributes and megamix showcases, the show will feature performances from several of the night’s biggest nominees and past heavy-weight winners. This year, Sebastián Yatra leads the list as the most nominated act of the evening with 10 nods, followed by Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G and Grupo Firme.

According to the Tuesday announcement, Ozuna is set to perform a medley of his biggest hits while Aguilar will pay homage to norteño group Intocable. Meanwhile, sierreño singer-songwriter León will make his Premio Lo Nuestro debut, boasting seven nominations this year including a nod for song of the year for his and Matisse’s “Como Lo Hice Yo.”

Last week the awards show also confirmed Arthur Hanlon, Aymée Nuviola, Carlos Rivera, Goyo, Grupo Firme, Ivy Queen, Melendi, and Ricardo Montaner, as performers. They additionally announced a joint tribute dedicated to women in music by Queen, Goyo, Hanlon and Lupita Infante.

Under the theme “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (“The World Is Ours”), Premio Lo Nuestro will be hosted by Adrián Uribe, Alejandra Espinoza, along with previously announced performers Paulina Rubio and Yatra. The show is set to air live from Miami-Dade Arena on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT and will be simulcast on Galavisión in the U.S. and Canal 5 in Mexico.