Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West’s First Look in Channel 4’s ‘Big Mood’ Revealed – Global Bulletin

FIRST LOOK

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has released a first look image of its new comedy series, “Big Mood” (working title), produced by Fremantle‘s Dancing Ledge Productions. The six-part series explores the intricacies of female friendship when confronted with the complexities of serious mental illness.

Starring in the show are Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West. Joining the ensemble cast are Niamh Cusack, Eamon Farren, Luke Fetherston, Kate Fleetwood, Rob Gilbert, Rebecca Lowman, Sally Phillips, Ukweli Roach, and Amalia Vitale. The cast also includes Olu Adaeze, Max Bennett, Skylar Betteridge, David Bedella, Tim Downie, Ron Donachie, Sarah Durham, Lara Grace Ilori, Neil Edmond, Amy Gledhill, Maddie Grace Jepson, Tom Rhys Harries, Layla-Belle Matthews, Simon Meacock, David Mumeni, David Newman, Freya Parker, Shuna Snow, Sid Sagar, Stephen Sobal, Lottie Tolhurst, Isobel Thom and Robin Weaver.

Joanna Page, best known for her roles in “Love Actually” and “Gavin and Stacey,” will make a guest appearance, playing herself.

The series was written by Camilla Whitehill and directed by Rebecca Asher, with Lotte Beasley Mestriner serving as executive producer and Georgie Fallon as producer. Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey serve as executive producers for Dancing Ledge. The show was commissioned for Channel 4 by commissioning editor Laura Riseam, and Fremantle will handle global distribution.

PROMOTIONS

Playground, the award-winning production company behind acclaimed series such as “Wolf Hall,” “The Missing,” and “King Lear”, has promoted Scott Huff and David Stern to joint managing directors, with both taking on the day-to-day management of the company’s U.K. and U.S. operations.

Huff has been with the company since its inception and has played a key role in developing its slate of BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning shows. As executive producer, he has overseen a number of high-profile projects, including the Emmy nominated Amazon series “King Lear,” starring Anthony Hopkins.

Stern, who joined Playground in 2019 as senior VP of development and production, is known for his work on projects such as the International Emmy-winning Netflix drama “Delhi Crime” and the BAFTA-nominated adaptation of “Howards End” for BBC/Starz. Prior to joining Playground, Stern worked as an independent producer.

Playground founder and executive chair Colin Callender will continue to focus on the company’s corporate strategy, co-production partnerships, and key talent relationships. He will also oversee some current productions, including the fourth season of “All Creatures Great and Small”, which is currently shooting.

INDUSTRY PROGRAM

U.S. producer Anthony Bregman will deliver this year’s keynote Sundance Film Festival: London’s second annual industry program. Bregman premiered three features at the Sundance Film Festival this past January: “Flora and Son,” “Eileen” and “You Hurt My Feelings.” Bregman, co-founder of New York-based production company Likely Story, has more than 50 film credits also including “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “In the Heights” and “Sing Street.”

Other confirmed speakers include Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente, new Sundance Film Festival director Eugene Hernandez, and Sundance director of programming Kim Yutani; U.K. funders and commissioners including Mia Bays (BFI Film Fund); Farhana Bhula (Film4), Eva Yates (BBC Film) and Andrew Orr (Sky Cinema); director Prano Bailey Bond; screenwriter Tony Grisoni; script consultant Kate Leys; producers Alison Owen, Carlo Cresto-Dina, Matt Wilkinson, Faye Ward, Mike Goodridge, Emily Morgan, Sarah Brocklehurst and Farah Abushwesha.

The festival takes place July 6-9.

TEASER

Prime Video India has unveiled a teaser for upcoming crime drama, the Amazon original series, “Dahaad.” The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby and executive produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar alongside with Kagti and Akhtar. The cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

Set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan, western India, “Dahaad” is an eight-parter that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues at the local police station. When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. The series streams from May 12.

Watch the teaser here: