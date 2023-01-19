Netflix Snaps Up S4C Welsh-Language Drama ‘Rough Cut’ – Global Bulletin

SALES

Abacus Media Rights have sold S4C’s Welsh-language crime caper drama, “Dal y Mellt” (“Rough Cut,” 6 x 60′) to Netflix. This will be the first Welsh-language only drama licensed on Netflix and will stream on Netflix U.K. from April 2023.

The drama follows the troubled story of the main character Carbo as he is drawn into a world of wrongdoing, lies, secrets and heartbreak. The series starts out on the dark back streets of Cardiff then moves back and forth between Cardiff, Soho, Porthmadog and Holyhead. The cast includes Mark Lewis Jones, Gwïon Morris Jones, Graham Land, Siw Hughes, Dyfan Roberts, Lois Meleri-Jones, Owen Arwyn and Ali Yassine.

The series was released in October 2022 as a box set on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. Produced by Vox Pictures, the drama is an adaptation of Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts novel of the same name. The novelist also wrote the script and co-produced the drama with Llŷr Morus and Huw Chiswell directed.

AGREEMENT

Viacom International Media Networks‘ U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 has inked a new five-year deal with ITN to produce “5 News” and morning news and current affairs program “Jeremy Vine” in an extension of their current agreement. The deal will enable Channel 5 to maintain its existing commitment to U.K. media regulator Ofcom to deliver a minimum of 280 hours of news each calendar year. The hour-long “5 News” program will continue to be presented by Dan Walker and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije.

“Jeremy Vine Extra,” which launched in 2022, has also been renewed for one year as part of the deal with ITN. The programme follows “Jeremy Vine” and runs for 90 minutes. “Jeremy Vine Extra” will continue to be hosted by Storm Huntley, who co-hosts on “Jeremy Vine.”

PARTNERSHIP

Derren Lawford (DARE Pictures) and Alex Tondowski (Tondowski Films) have revealed a new strategic partnership focusing on a selection of documentary productions for the international market.

The companies collaborated in 2022 to coproduce the three-part doc series “Crypto Queen” with Channel 4, Sky Germany and Fremantle. They are now consolidating the partnership to co-develop and co-produce limited documentary series focusing on exclusive access, unique IP and top tier talent. Discussions are ongoing with broadcasters, film funds and private equity about several projects.

Reporting to Lawford and Tondowski, Fatima Shafiq has been hired as head of development (international) who previously headed the development team at ITN Productions.

APPOINTMENT

Get Me Out Productions, the production outfit behind reality series “Men of West Hollywood” has hired Alex Garcia as senior VP of development and content licensing, reporting into the company’s co-founders Hali Anastopoulo and Akim Anastopoulo.

Garcia, who has held leadership roles across filmed entertainment, music and audio at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Entravision Communications, is leading development, acquisition and sales efforts, focused on the continued growth of Get Me Out’s unscripted content pipeline, ranging from reality docuseries to documentary and premium scripted serial projects, while building out a scripted division within the company.

REPRESENTATION

“Shark Tank” producer Phil Gurin has launched TGC Global Entertainment, a U.S.-based global distribution company to represent premium formatted content from leading producers. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company will provide direct access and format representation to major U.S. and European broadcast and cable networks whom Gurin has forged close relationships with over his career.

The launch slate consists of a curated collection of entertainment, factual and documentary formats, series and specials, selected on the basis of their international appeal and include “Canada’s Ultimate Challenge,” “Fridge Wars” and “The Singing Bee.”

FORMAT

NBCUniversal Formats is taking The Real Housewives franchise to Abuja, Nigeria, making it the eighth version of the hit format in Africa, second in Nigeria and 21st international version. It is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax on Feb. 17, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

“The Real Housewives of Abuja” will follow the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in Abuja. The women include Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses within Abuja and beyond.