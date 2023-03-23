‘Neighbours’ Production to Restart Next Month

“Neighbours” will start filming again at Nunawading Studios in Melbourne on April 17.



The new season will then launch in the second half of 2023 on Network 10 in Australia. Seven days after each episode airs on free-to-air television, they will be available on subscription streaming service Prime Video.



The announcement was made on stage during the final show of “Neighbours – The Celebration Tour” by returning cast Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Stefan Denis, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones and April Rose Pengilly.



“It’s a hive of activity at the studio. We’re busy writing the next chapter of “Neighbours”, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents,” said the show’s executive producer, Jason Herbison.



“It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on April 17, which will be a huge day for everyone involved.”



‘Neighbours’ restart date announcement. (Fremantle)

Network 10 said “Neighbours” was unquestionably a television institution and a globally respected launchpad for film and television careers across the whole industry.



“Neighbours” was initially forced to wrap up its 37-year run when Network 10 and the show’s producer Fremantle Australia failed to secure a UK production partner after Channel 5 decided to pull its partnership and funding.



Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and executive vice president of Paramount ANZ – Network 10’s parent company – had previously expressed hope there could be a future for the show, which then came through via a last-minute deal with Amazon’s Prime Video.



The back catalogue of old episodes has already started hitting the streaming service.



The show launched the careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Delta Goodrem.

