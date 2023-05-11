MTV EMAs to Head to Paris

Paris, France will host the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) for the first time since 1995.

The event promises to feature “performances from the industry’s biggest artists” and celebrate “music from around the world,” according to MTV.

“The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest nights in music globally, and this year we’ll continue its legacy of delivering iconic performances and recognizing music’s brightest stars. Paris is a culture-rich city celebrated across the world for its incredible music, art and fashion, and at this year’s show we’ll unite massive talent from a local and global level reaching fans everywhere for a supercharged, music experience that only MTV can provide,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount, and chief content officer, music, Paramount+.

The event will take place in Paris and broadcast live on MTV in over 150 countries on November 5. The 2023 MTV EMA venue and full global programming rollout will be shared at a later date.

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. The “Anti-Hero” singer took home four awards — best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Nicki Minaj was awarded best-hip-hop and best song for “Super Freaky Girl,” while Harry Styles won in the best live category. David Guetta won best collab for “I’m Good (Blue),” with Bebe Rexha, and best electronic, while Seventeen won best new and best push.